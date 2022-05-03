Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On 04/18, title to Lot 9, Blk. 4, Winchester Estates, Pierre (1104 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Kay Hodson, Martin, to Clinton Walls, Pierre, for $360,000.

On 04/18, title to S2 Lots 11-16 less the W3’ of S2 Lot 16, Blk. 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre (903 N. Grand) was transferred from Luke Ellingson & Allison Hoeft a/k/a Allison Ellingson, Brookings, to Troy Archambeault, Pierre, for $245,000.

On 04/19, title to Blk. 1 less NW4 200’ and less Steamboat Subdivision, Haggar & Tiball Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steve & Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Pierre, to Guy Ferris, Pierre, for $1,000.

On 04/20, title to Lot 15, Charley’s Addition, Pierre (114 Lee Hill Rd.) was transferred from Randolph Howe, Pierre, to Jamie Damon, Pierre, for $387,000.

On 04/20, title to Lots 28, 29, 20 less the S11’ Lot 28, Blk. 60, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (302 S. Taylor) was transferred from Dean & Jill Bartlett, Pierre, to Michelle Mahoney, Pierre, for $137,500.

On 04/21, title to W147’ of Lots 26, 27, 29, and 29, Blk. 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre (918 N. Huron) was transferred from Dillon & Logan Gran, Pierre, to Heinrich Fryer & Kristina Miche, Pierre, for $253,000.

On 04/21, title to Lot 16, Blk. 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (105 Iris Ct.) was transferred from Andrew Payma & Sara Clements, Aberdeen, to Connor Weber & Amber Stumpf, Pierre, for $270,000.

On 04/22, title to Lot A, Pulsen’s Subdivision of Lot 3, Maher’s Acres in Sec. 21-112-79 (19926 Grey Goose Rd.) was transferred from James & Terry Kientop, Pine River, MN, to Jess Harris, Pierre, for $60,000.

On 04/22, title to W100’ Lots 7, 8, 9 and S25’ Lot 10, Blk. 43, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (108 & 108R N. Maple; 716, 718 & 720 W. Capitol) was transferred from Douglas & Amanda McKillip, Pierre, to Bridgeforth Properties LLC., Pierre, for $300,000.



Tags

Load comments