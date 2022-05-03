On 04/18, title to Lot 9, Blk. 4, Winchester Estates, Pierre (1104 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Kay Hodson, Martin, to Clinton Walls, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 04/18, title to S2 Lots 11-16 less the W3’ of S2 Lot 16, Blk. 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre (903 N. Grand) was transferred from Luke Ellingson & Allison Hoeft a/k/a Allison Ellingson, Brookings, to Troy Archambeault, Pierre, for $245,000.
On 04/19, title to Blk. 1 less NW4 200’ and less Steamboat Subdivision, Haggar & Tiball Addition, Pierre was transferred from Steve & Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Pierre, to Guy Ferris, Pierre, for $1,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 15, Charley’s Addition, Pierre (114 Lee Hill Rd.) was transferred from Randolph Howe, Pierre, to Jamie Damon, Pierre, for $387,000.
On 04/20, title to Lots 28, 29, 20 less the S11’ Lot 28, Blk. 60, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (302 S. Taylor) was transferred from Dean & Jill Bartlett, Pierre, to Michelle Mahoney, Pierre, for $137,500.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
On 04/21, title to W147’ of Lots 26, 27, 29, and 29, Blk. 15, Capitol Addition, Pierre (918 N. Huron) was transferred from Dillon & Logan Gran, Pierre, to Heinrich Fryer & Kristina Miche, Pierre, for $253,000.
On 04/21, title to Lot 16, Blk. 1, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (105 Iris Ct.) was transferred from Andrew Payma & Sara Clements, Aberdeen, to Connor Weber & Amber Stumpf, Pierre, for $270,000.
On 04/22, title to Lot A, Pulsen’s Subdivision of Lot 3, Maher’s Acres in Sec. 21-112-79 (19926 Grey Goose Rd.) was transferred from James & Terry Kientop, Pine River, MN, to Jess Harris, Pierre, for $60,000.
On 04/22, title to W100’ Lots 7, 8, 9 and S25’ Lot 10, Blk. 43, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (108 & 108R N. Maple; 716, 718 & 720 W. Capitol) was transferred from Douglas & Amanda McKillip, Pierre, to Bridgeforth Properties LLC., Pierre, for $300,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.