On 04/19, title to Lot 46, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Kenny Van Ballegooyen, Pierre, for $15,000.
On 04/19, title to Lot 20, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kevin Thoen, Dilworth, MN, to Sherise & Brayden Wittler, Pierre, for $255,000.
On 04/19, title to Lot 2R, Medicine Knoll Subdivision was transferred from Melinda & Greg Garcia aka Melinda Kay Heath & Gregario Garcia, Pierre, to Adam Armstrong & Carlie Peterson, Pierre, for $265,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 3, Specker’s Subdivision of Fourth Railway, Pierre (215 Sebree Pl.) was transferred from the Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society as Trustee for Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Wilmington, DE, for $76,000.
On 04/20, title to Lot 10, Blk. 12, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from West Girls LLC., Pierre, to Kassandra Tronvold, Pierre, for $177,000.
On 04/21, title to Lot 13, Blk. 2, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jared McPherson, Pierre, to Wade Brandner, Aberdeen, for $162,200.
On 04/23, title to Outlot 8; Lots 13-15 & 20-24, Blk.11; all in Canning was transferred from Lee, Dawn & Benson Kleinschmidt, Pierre, to Kendall Brooks, Pierre, for $50,000.
On 04/23, title to Tract DT-3 & DT-5 in NW4 of Sec. 29-111-78 was transferred from Gail Ferris & Mervin Ferris aka Mike Ferris, Pierre, to Daniel Todd, Pierre, for $260,000.
On 04/23, title to Tract DT-5 in NW4 of Sec. 29-111-78 was transferred from Daniel Todd, Pierre, to David & Doreen Ainslie, Concord, NH, for $148,500.
On 04/23, title to Tract DT-3 in NW4 of Sec. 29-111-78 was transferred from Daniel Todd, Pierre, to Phuvadol & Sonja Leeraksakiat, Harrold, for $143,000.
