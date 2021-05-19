On 04/27, title to N2 of Sec. 27-111-77 was transferred from James Mollison Revocable Trust, Pierre, to TJ & Brenna Korkow, Pierre, for $629,830.

On 04/27, title to the W50’ of Lot 7, Blk. 1, Kurvink-Stocker-Karim A Addition; and Lot 4, WSB Addition, Pierre was transferred from Cheryl Wendt, Virginia Beach, VA, to Patrick Schmitz & Emily Stewart, Pierre, for $230,000.

On 04/28, title to Lots 16-17, the E24’ of Lot 8, Blk. 11, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from David & Janice Johnson, Pollock, to Tyann Herman & Avery Allison, Pierre, for $230,000.

On 04/28, title to Lots 14-15, the S2 of Lot 13, blk. 67, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (427 S. Buchanan) was transferred from Traci Glanzman, Lowell Glanzman, & Lori Glanzman, Pierre, to Jennifer Uecker& Lori Glanzman, Pierre, for $125,000.

On 04/29, title to Lot 29, Blk. 13, Resubdivision First Railway Addition Original Plat, Pierre was transferred from Willis & Della McLaughlin, Pierre, to Kacy Kienholz, Pierre, for $69,000.

On 04/29, title to Lot 1, Gates Subdivision, Pierre (1204 E. Park St.) was transferred from Alicia Steber, Pierre, to Sulley Avenue LLC., Pierre, for $87,500.

On 04/29, title to Lots 30-32, Blk. 13, First Railway Addition Resubdivision Original, Pierre, was transferred from Eric & Tarah Peterson, Pierre, to Peter & Kacy Kienholz, Pierre, for $172,000.

On 04/29, title to an undivided ⅙ interest in Lots 28-30, Blk. 108, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Peggy Huber, Pierre, to Patrick Rose, Pierre, for $5,000.

On 04/29, title to Lot 27, Blk. 3, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Nicholas Lowery, Milford, IA, to Christian Thompson & Tesa Carda, Pierre, for $175,000.

On 04/30, title to Lot 7, Thompson’s Subdivision of Edgewater was transferred from Dusty & Amanda Carroll, Pierre, to Ramona Babcock, Pierre, for $290,000.

On 04/30, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from James III & Alexis Terwilliger, Pierre, to Ross & Brittany Julson, Pierre, for $253,000.

On 04/30, title to Lots 18-21, blk. 3, Stebbins and Freeland’s Addition to Blunt was transferred from Carl Chambers, Blunt, to Erik Monsen, Blunt, for $175,000.

On 04/30, title to Lot 1A of Lots 1A, AB, 1C & 2R in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Oahe Lodge Inc., Pierre, to April Oedekoven & Kelly Halter, Rapid City, for $155,000.

On 04/30, title to Lot 3, Blk. 1, Riverview Park Subdivision was transferred from Kami Armene Mae Marts, Pierre, to Jeremiah & Kaylyn Davis, Pierre, for $255,000.

On 04/30, title to Lot 20, Falcon Ridge Subdivision was transferred from Becker Johnson LLP., Pierre, to Jordan Lamb & Abbey Fjeldheim, Blunt, for $60,500.

On 04/30, title to Lot 4, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bridgeforth Properties LLC., Pierre, to Cameron & Elissa Howard, Pierre, for $299,500.

