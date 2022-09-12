On 08/01, title to Lots 24-36, less Lot PE1, Blk. 4, Original Plat to the City of Pierre (303 E Sioux & 320 S. Chapelle) was transferred from MMSD Holdings LLC., Pierre, to Behemoth Long Term Investments LLC., Sioux Falls, for $610,000.
On 08/01, title to W66’ of N10’ Lot 25 and W66’ of Lots 26, 27 & 28, Blk. 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (104 S. Polk) was transferred from Kacie Mikkelsen, Pierre, to Jerrod & Jordyn Eickmeier, Pierre, for $235,000.
On 08/03, title to Lot 7, North Ranch Estates (20493 Homestead Pl.) was transferred from Travis & Joelle Dammann, Mitchell, to Chandler & Katherine Bartholomew, Pierre, for $540,000.
On 08/03, title to Lot 7 of Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Dana Nelson, Rapid City, for $35,000.
On 08/04, title to Lot 1B of Lots 1A, 1B, 1C & 2R, A Replat of Lots 1 & 2, Lighthouse Addition in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Steven & Rozann Kunstle, Gettysburg, to Henry & Margie Mueller, Sioux Falls, for $60,000.
On 08/04, title to Lots 1, 2, 3, Blk. 44, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (203 S. Lincoln) was transferred from Onspec LLC., Pierre, to Jeffrey Wright, Pierre, for $164,000.
On 08/05, title to Lot 5, Sunshine Acres (228 Sunshine Loop) was transferred from Brian Tracy, Waubay, to Todd & Amy Larson, Pierre, for $530,000.
On 08/05, title to all of Tract A, excluding right-of-way (E2SE4SE4SE4 & SE4NE4SE4SE4, Sec. 16-112-80 (19887 284th Ave.)) was transferred from Patrick & Nita Redden, Springfield, MO, to Ron Young, Pierre, for $250,000.
