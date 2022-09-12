On 08/01, title to Lots 24-36, less Lot PE1, Blk. 4, Original Plat to the City of Pierre (303 E Sioux & 320 S. Chapelle) was transferred from MMSD Holdings LLC., Pierre, to Behemoth Long Term Investments LLC., Sioux Falls, for $610,000.

On 08/01, title to W66’ of N10’ Lot 25 and W66’ of Lots 26, 27 & 28, Blk. 37, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (104 S. Polk) was transferred from Kacie Mikkelsen, Pierre, to Jerrod & Jordyn Eickmeier, Pierre, for $235,000.

