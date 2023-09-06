enterprise Hughes County Land Transfers for Aug. 1-8 Sep 6, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 08/01, Logan & Megan Schaefbauer, Pierre, purchased 1005 Winchester Ave., Pierre, from Joseph & Ashley Swedzinski, Milroy, MN, for $338,000.08/02, Zachery & Lyssa Bruzelius, Pierre, purchased NE4NW4 Sec. 19-112-80 from Mark & Denise Venner, Pierre, for $200,000.08/02, Emily Wieczorek, Pierre, purchased 424 S. Taylor, Pierre, from Amanda Brown, Pierre, for $183,000.08/02, Helen Breitag, Pierre, purchased Lot 3, Breitag Addition from Catherine Breitag, Duluth, MN, for $67,500.08/02, Casey Breitag, Pierre, purchased Lot 4, Breitag Addition from Catherine Breitag, Duluth, MN, for $67,500.08/02, Mark & Ronda Knopp, Pierre, purchased 1441 Crested Ave., Pierre, from the David & Suzanne Lockhart Joint Revocable Trust Agreement, Pierre, for $285,000.08/03, Mark Metzinger, Pierre, purchased N2NW4 less Garber Lot 1, Sec. 12-111-78 from Clifford Garber, Rapid City, for $304,000.08/03, W.C. Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased 1511 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, from Earl & Renee Osterkamp, Pierre, for $189,525.08/04, Dillon & Brett Turner, Pierre purchased 324 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, from Brittni Skipper, Spearfish, for $230,000.08/07, Gary Hobert, Harrold, purchased Lots 19 & 20, Blk. 2, Harrold Original Plat from Stan Lehrkamp, Upton, WY, for $1,000.08/07, Nicholas & Katy Adams, Pierre, purchased 303 W. 4th St., Pierre, from Heather Allemang, Neligh, NE, for $270,000.08/08, Joshua & Cassandra Albright, Pierre, purchased 328 N. Highland, Pierre, from the Mary Rezac Revocable Trust, Pierre, for $255,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Statistics Sociology Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
