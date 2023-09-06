08/01, Logan & Megan Schaefbauer, Pierre, purchased 1005 Winchester Ave., Pierre, from Joseph & Ashley Swedzinski, Milroy, MN, for $338,000.

08/02, Zachery & Lyssa Bruzelius, Pierre, purchased NE4NW4 Sec. 19-112-80 from Mark & Denise Venner, Pierre, for $200,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments