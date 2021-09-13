On 08/12, title to Lots 30-32, Blk. 13, Original Plat, First Railway to and Resubdivision of Blks. 12-14, Pierre (422 S. Brule) was transferred from Peter & Kacy Kienholz, Queen Creek, AZ, to Benjamin Sieve, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 08/12, title to NE4 east of Arikara Palace ROW & NESE4 east of Arikara Place, Se. 30-111-78 was transferred from Mike Ferris, Gail Ferris, & Guy Ferris, Pierre, to Daniel Todd, Pierre, for $201,800.
On 08/12, title to NE4 east of Arikara Palace ROW & NESE4 east of Arikara Place, Se. 30-111-78 was transferred from Daniel Todd, Pierre, to Joseph & Ashley Swedzinski, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 08/16, title to Lot 3, Royal Ridge Estates was transferred from Tilth Unlimited, Pierre, to Matthew Falk & Amanda Speckles, Pierre, for $60,000.
On 08/16, title to Lot 14, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $68,000.
On 08/19, title to the S121/2’ of E2 of Lot 5 & E2 of Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 61, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (322 E. Broadway) was transferred from SF Group LLC, Pierre, to Anthony Lueck, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 08/20, title to the W90’ of Lot 21 & all Lots 21 & 22, Kacy Korkow Addition was transferred from Kalie Olson & Michael Sirus, Pierre, to Kalie Olson, Pierre, for $25,000.
