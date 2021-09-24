On 08/24, title to Lot 2, Blk. 4, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1003 S. Cleveland) was transferred from Lynette Klucas, Sioux Falls, to Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $190,000.

On 08/25, title to the E2 of Lots 13-15, Blk. 13, Ustick & Prentice Addition, Pierre (216 W. 2nd St.) was transferred from Lois Raecke, Pierre, to Krueger Properties LLC, Pierre, for $175,000.

On 08/25, title to the S90’ of Lot 7, Blk. 2, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (402 Bridgeview Ave.) was transferred from John & Alyssa Krogstrand, Bennington, NE, to Carl Thunem & Rachelle Klemme-Thunem, Pierre, for $275,000.

On 08/25, title to Lots 12A-C & 13A-C, Shamrock Commercial was transferred from Thomas M. & Thomas P. Maher, Pierre, to Griese Properties LLC, Pierre, for $325,000.

On 08/26, title to Lot 28, Blk. 3, Riverview Addition, Pierre (305 N. Tyler) was transferred from West Girls LLC, Pierre, to Stephanie Riggle, Pierre, for $189,750.

On 08/27, title to SW4, Sec. 14-110-75 was transferred from Hattum Special Trust, Harrold, to Clear Farms LLC, Pierre, for $562,500.

On 08/27, title to NW4 & W2SW4, Sec. 15-110-75 was transferred from Todd Hatttum, Harrold, to Clear Farms LLC, Pierre, for $562,500.

On 08/27, title to Lot 12, Blk. 4, Cactus Heights, Pierre (608 Yucca Drive) was transferred from Travis Benbow, Ft. Pierre, to Jessica & Amy Inglis, Pierre, for $298,900.

On 08/13, title to Lots 1P & 2P, Replat of the Park & Playground Lot, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jodi Owen, Pierre, to Dale & Tami Morrison, Philip, for $75,000.

On 08/13, title to Lot 1R, Blk. 4, Highlands Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2005 Abbey Rd.) was transferred from Robert & Alice Johnson, Clancy, MT, to Danny & Denise Baldwin, Pierre, for $495,000.

On 08/13, title to Lot 10, Blk. 2, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (708 Bridgeview Ave.) was transferred from Ryan & Whitney Brunner, Pierre, to Jordan Overturf & Jazmin Perez, Pierre, for $285,000.

On 08/13, title to Lots 9 &10 less the W67’ of Lot 10, Blk. 6, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (109 N. Madison) was transferred from Irene Oliver Trust, Brandon, to Greg & Lavonn Peters, Pierre, for $135,000.

