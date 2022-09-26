On 08/15, title to Lot 16, Blk. 5, Replat of Winchester Estates, Pierre (1305 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Tom & Linda Geraets, Sioux Falls, to The Brunner Living Trust, Pierre, for $485,500.

On 08/15, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (202 N. Tyler) was transferred from Lauretta Opp via The Opp Family Trust, Pierre, to Dennis Stephans, Pierre, for $225,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments