On 08/15, title to Lot 16, Blk. 5, Replat of Winchester Estates, Pierre (1305 Winchester Dr.) was transferred from Tom & Linda Geraets, Sioux Falls, to The Brunner Living Trust, Pierre, for $485,500.
On 08/15, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (202 N. Tyler) was transferred from Lauretta Opp via The Opp Family Trust, Pierre, to Dennis Stephans, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 08/15, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 15, Well’s Addition, Pierre (1219 E. Erskine) was transferred from Alicia Burchill, Sioux Falls, to Kacie Mikkelsen, Pierre, for $275,000.
On 08/15, title to Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 55, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (311 S. Van Buren) was transferred from The Duke LLC., Spearfish, to Kyle Kester, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 08/16, title to Lot 6, Blue Water Acres, located in Norman’s Tract 1, Subdivision of Government Lots 5 & 8 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Eli & Adele Gardner, Hillsdale, WY, for $40,000.
On 08/17, title to Lot 32, H & C Subdivision was transferred from the Estate of Lori Kay Sears, Valley Springs, to Tireshack Properties Inc., Pierre, for $90,000.
On 08/17, title to Lots 6, 7 & 8 less the S2 of Lot 8, Blk. 67, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (413 S. Buchanan) was transferred from Sheldon Hamann, Toledo, OH, to Jon & Stephanie Briggs, Pierre, for $38,000.
On 08/17, title to E2E2NE4SW4 & N2SE4 less USA take in Sec. 36-109-76 was transferred from Todd & Beth Cowan a/k/a Elizabeth Cowan, Highmore, to Nachtigal Farms Inc., Harrold, for $204,000.
On 08/17, title to Undivided ½ Interest in Lots 15-18 less the W60’, Blk. 6, Well’s Addition, Pierre (1108 E. Capitol) was transferred from William Olander, Pierre, to Lloyd Wullweber, Pierre, for $87,500.
On 08/17, title to Undivided ½ Interest in Lots 15-18 less the W60’, Blk. 6, Well’s Addition, Pierre (1108 E. Capitol) was transferred from the Estate of Kenneth C. Olander, Bradenton, FL, to Lloyd Wullweber, Pierre, for $87,500.
On 08/18, title to Lots 8-12, Blk. 27, Smith’s Addition to Blunt was transferred from Allen Nieman, Ft. Pierre, to Victor Baker, Blunt, for $18,200.
