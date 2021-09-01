On 08/02, title to Lot 15, Blk. 1, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (117 Bulow Dr.) was transferred from Robin Peterson, Pierre, to Brandon Mraz, Pierre, for $158,500.
On 08/02, title to Lots 4-8, Blk. 8, Leepers & Moshers Addition, Onida was transferred from Daniel Marshall, Onida, to Howard Tieden & Tammie Dewees, Hot Spring, AR, for $89,500.
On 08/02, title to Lot 7 & E13’ of Lot 8, Blk. 46, Fifth Railway, Pierre was transferred from DLR Properties LLC., Pierre, to WR Hospitality LLC., Pierre, for $138,000.
On 08/02, title to Lot 3 ex. the NW51.2’, the NW17.2’ of Lot 4, Divot Estates (4309 Sandwedge Dr.) was transferred from Karen Zakahi, Pierre, to Terry & Mary Varilek, Pierre, for $315,000.
On 08/03, title to Lot 1-6, Blk. 3, Leeper & Moshers Addition, Onida (301 N. Sheehan Ave.) was transferred from Ruth & Jeff Kiepke, Pierre, to Cameron & Faith Goble, Blunt, for $18,900.
On 08/04, title to Lot 13, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kelly Christenson, Pierre, for $19,000.
On 08/05, title to the N 200’ of Lot 3 of Speckers Subdivision, Blk. 16, Fourth Railway, Pierre (215 N. Sebree Place) was transferred from Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Onspec LLC., Pierre, for $109,900.
On 08/05, title to Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 2, Central Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre, to TMT Properties LLC., Pierre, for $185,000.
On 08/05, title to Lots 1 & 2 with N2 vac. alley adj., Blk. 103, Wells Second, Pierre (1715 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Daniel & Arlene Even, Pierre, to Dakota Storm Roofing LLC., Pierre, $28,000.
On 08/06, title to Lot 1A and N2 Lot 2A, Pleasant View Second Subdivision of Lots 1-4 and a portion of Lot 14, Blk. 40 and portion of Lot 7, Blk. 38, Fifth Railway, Pierre (515 N. Poplar Ave.) was transferred from Jeremy & Wendy Johnson, Sioux Falls, to Hunter & Jessi Speck, Pierre, for $327,000.
On 08/06, title to S2NW4 of Sec. 13-11-78 ex. the N744.48’ was transferred from Glen Brinkman & Susan Mary, Pierre, to Austin Bergeson, Pierre, for $125,000.
On 08/06, title to Lot 5, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (105 Linnell Street) was transferred from Robert Sullivan, Red, Wing, MN, to George & Debra Thompson, Belle Fourche, for $35,000.
On 08/06, title to the W2’ of Lot 18 & Lot 19 Blk. 11, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (210 E. Wynoka) was transferred from Gaye Mattke & Grady Kickul, Brandon, to Kathleen Van Fossen & Samuel Casey, Pierre, for $125,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.