On 08/02, title to Lot 15, Blk. 1, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre (117 Bulow Dr.) was transferred from Robin Peterson, Pierre, to Brandon Mraz, Pierre, for $158,500.

On 08/02, title to Lots 4-8, Blk. 8, Leepers & Moshers Addition, Onida was transferred from Daniel Marshall, Onida, to Howard Tieden & Tammie Dewees, Hot Spring, AR, for $89,500.

On 08/02, title to Lot 7 & E13’ of Lot 8, Blk. 46, Fifth Railway, Pierre was transferred from DLR Properties LLC., Pierre, to WR Hospitality LLC., Pierre, for $138,000.

On 08/02, title to Lot 3 ex. the NW51.2’, the NW17.2’ of Lot 4, Divot Estates (4309 Sandwedge Dr.) was transferred from Karen Zakahi, Pierre, to Terry & Mary Varilek, Pierre, for $315,000.

On 08/03, title to Lot 1-6, Blk. 3, Leeper & Moshers Addition, Onida (301 N. Sheehan Ave.) was transferred from Ruth & Jeff Kiepke, Pierre, to Cameron & Faith Goble, Blunt, for $18,900.

On 08/04, title to Lot 13, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kelly Christenson, Pierre, for $19,000.

On 08/05, title to the N 200’ of Lot 3 of Speckers Subdivision, Blk. 16, Fourth Railway, Pierre (215 N. Sebree Place) was transferred from Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Onspec LLC., Pierre, for $109,900.

On 08/05, title to Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 2, Central Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre, to TMT Properties LLC., Pierre, for $185,000.

On 08/05, title to Lots 1 & 2 with N2 vac. alley adj., Blk. 103, Wells Second, Pierre (1715 E. Dakota Ave.) was transferred from Daniel & Arlene Even, Pierre, to Dakota Storm Roofing LLC., Pierre, $28,000.

On 08/06, title to Lot 1A and N2 Lot 2A, Pleasant View Second Subdivision of Lots 1-4 and a portion of Lot 14, Blk. 40 and portion of Lot 7, Blk. 38, Fifth Railway, Pierre (515 N. Poplar Ave.) was transferred from Jeremy & Wendy Johnson, Sioux Falls, to Hunter & Jessi Speck, Pierre, for $327,000.

On 08/06, title to S2NW4 of Sec. 13-11-78 ex. the N744.48’ was transferred from Glen Brinkman & Susan Mary, Pierre, to Austin Bergeson, Pierre, for $125,000.

On 08/06, title to Lot 5, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (105 Linnell Street) was transferred from Robert Sullivan, Red, Wing, MN, to George & Debra Thompson, Belle Fourche, for $35,000.

On 08/06, title to the W2’ of Lot 18 & Lot 19 Blk. 11, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (210 E. Wynoka) was transferred from Gaye Mattke & Grady Kickul, Brandon, to Kathleen Van Fossen & Samuel Casey, Pierre, for $125,000.

