On 08/24, title to S1.3’ of Lot 1 and all Lot 2, Country Drive Estates (321 Country Dr., Pierre) was transferred from Timothy & Tami Bormann, Tyndall, to Angela & Jared Hall, Pierre, for $400,000.

On 08/25, title to Lot 1A of Plat of Lots 1A & 1B of Lot 1, Rolling Hills Estates (20489 Bison Pl., Pierre) was transferred from Bradley & Mandy Kuipers, Sioux Falls, to Kevin & Nicole Axtell, Pierre, for $530,000.

