On 08/24, title to S1.3’ of Lot 1 and all Lot 2, Country Drive Estates (321 Country Dr., Pierre) was transferred from Timothy & Tami Bormann, Tyndall, to Angela & Jared Hall, Pierre, for $400,000.
On 08/25, title to Lot 1A of Plat of Lots 1A & 1B of Lot 1, Rolling Hills Estates (20489 Bison Pl., Pierre) was transferred from Bradley & Mandy Kuipers, Sioux Falls, to Kevin & Nicole Axtell, Pierre, for $530,000.
On 08/25, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Bridgeview Heights Subdivision was transferred from Kevin & Nicole Axtell, Pierre, to Deena Haag, Pierre, for $420,000.
On 08/26, title to Lot 1, Blue Water Acres located in Norman’s Tract 1, Subdivision of Government in Lots 5 & 8 in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to James Uecker, Pierre, for $62,000.
On 08/26, title to Lot 18, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre (300 N. Tyler) was transferred from Jami Larson, Pierre, to Lucas Kessler & Mariah Heiss, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 08/31, title to E70’ of N25’Lot 11and E70’ of Lot 12, Blk. 43, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (711 W. Prospect) was transferred from Adam Glanzer, Sioux Falls, to Lindsey Hackett, Pierre, for $165,000.
On 08/31, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 7, Original Plat to City of Pierre was transferred from First National Bank, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $150,000.
On 08/31, title to Lot 13 located in Lots D & E of Lots C, D, E, F, Beck’s Residential Lots in Sec. 4-112-80 (304 Dacey Ave.) was transferred from Ryan Sheppard, Crooks, to Andrea Berry, Pierre, for $465,000.
On 08/31, title to Lot 22, North-40 Subdivision in Sec. 33-112-79 (614 Stewart Pl., Pierre) was transferred from Robert Lebida, Wasilla, AK, to Robert & Norma Slaba, Pierre, for $345,000.
