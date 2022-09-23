On 08/08, title to Townhouse Lot 12-2, a replat of Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 5, Highland’s Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2334 Callaway Ct.) was transferred from Derrick Haskins, Parkville, MO to Travis Fitzke & Sidney Williams, Pierre, for $335,000.

On 08/08, title to Lots 13, 14, 15, and 16, Blk. 3, Original Plat to Harrold was transferred from Tracy Achin, Tomah, WI, to Al Lemay, Minneapolis, MN, for $3,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments