On 08/08, title to Townhouse Lot 12-2, a replat of Lots 11 & 12, Blk. 5, Highland’s Ridge First Addition, Pierre (2334 Callaway Ct.) was transferred from Derrick Haskins, Parkville, MO to Travis Fitzke & Sidney Williams, Pierre, for $335,000.
On 08/08, title to Lots 13, 14, 15, and 16, Blk. 3, Original Plat to Harrold was transferred from Tracy Achin, Tomah, WI, to Al Lemay, Minneapolis, MN, for $3,000.
On 08/08, title to Lot 8, Sunset Meadows (28871 Puckett St., Pierre) was transferred from Thomas & Melisa Bjorklund, Loveland, CO, to Susan & Devon Bell, Pierre, for $460,000.
On 08/08, title to Lots 4, 4A & 4B, Blk. 2, Riverplace Second Addition, Pierre (105 River View Dr.) was transferred from Thomas & Lori Roberts, Fort Myers, FL, to Adam & Jordan McPeck, Pierre, for $630,000.
On 08/09, title to Lots 1, 2, 3, Blk. 2, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Cornerstone LLC., Pierre, to Kyle & Jori Glodt, Ft. Pierre, for $152,000.
On 08/09, title to Lot 10, Blk. 2, Bridgeview Heights Subdivision, Pierre (1116 W. Capitol) was transferred from Brett & Theresa Hestdalen, Sioux Falls, to Zoey Scherr, Pierre for $293,000.
On 08/10, title to Lots 1, 2 & 3, Blk. 14, Wright & Templeton Addition, Pierre (2415 E. Franklin St.) was transferred from Phillip Schroeder & Maisee Pickart n/k/a Maisee Schroeder, White Lake, to Dominik & Kristin Diedrich, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 08/10, title to Lots 22, 23 & 24, Blk. 67, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (412 S. Pierce) was transferred from Shirley Varilek, Pierre, to Drew & Vicki Nafus, Pierre, for $145,000.
On 08/11, title to Lot 3C of the Plat of Lots 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D & 3E, Subdivision of Lot 3, Robinson Acres was transferred from Brett & Stacy Leber, Dixon, CA, to Andrew & Ciara Forest, Pierre, for $67,000.
On 08/12, title to E75’ of Lot 12, Blk. 8, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (217 W. Prospect Ave) was transferred from SJ Rentals, Pierre, to Brandi Stahlecker, Pierre, for $149,000.
On 08/12, title to Lots 5 & 6, Blk. 52, Park Addition, Pierre (2519 E. Sully) was transferred from Glenn & Margaret Malm, Ft. Pierre, to Travis Frost, Ft. Pierre, for $42,500.
