08/08, Joshua & Cassandra Albright, Pierre, purchased 328 N. Highland, Pierre, from the Mary Rezac Revocable Trust, Pierre, for $255,000.
08/10, Hughes County Properties LLC., Pierre, purchased 713 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre, from Nilkanth Inc., Pierre, for $2,450,000.
08/11, Henry & Margaret Mueller, Sioux Falls, purchased 219 Landing Ave., Pierre, from Duane Best & Marla Swanson, Windsor, CO, for $238,000.
08/14, Donna Winters, Pierre, purchased 422 S. Brule, Pierre, from Benjamin Sieve, Brandon, for $230,000.
08/14, Andrew & Carla Bruce, Pierre, purchased 1023 W. Capitol, Pierre, from Thomas & Kandice Mullivan, Pierre, for $342,000.
08/15, Alan Gross, Blunt, purchased an undivided ⅓ interest in Sec 32-112-75, SW4 in Sec. 33-112-75; & an Undivided 11.25% interest in N2 and SE4 Sec. 33-112-75 from Dawn Koch, FKA Dawn Gross, Pierre, for $480,000.
08/15, Dawn Koch, Pierre, purchased an Undivided ½ Interest in Sec. 28-112-75 from Alan Gross Blunt, from $480,000.
08/15, Ron Kettle, Pierre, purchased 418 W. Dakota, Pierre, from the Estate of Kevin James, Coon Rapids, MN, for $90,000.
08/17, Zane Bostwick & Janelle Jahn, Pierre, purchased 501 S. Wyman Ave., Pierre, from the Estate of Tony Hill, Pierre, for $20,000.
08/18, Tyler Gabriel & Chelsi Lomheim, Pierre, purchased 404 Evolee Ct. from Tireshack Properties Inc., Pierre, for $265,000.
08/18, Earl, Jr., & Gail Moses, Pierre, purchased 20484 Homestead Pl. from Edward & Michele Anderson, Custer, for $575,000.
08/18, Christian & Jane Fajardo, Pierre, purchased 103 N. Willow, Pierre, from Cari Leidholt, Sioux Falls, Pierre, for $280,000.
08/18, Jamie & Laina Karber, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lot 71, Oahe Acres from the Estate of Lois Schmidt, Pierre, for $35,000.
