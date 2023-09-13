08/28, Travis & Jill Heasley, Pierre, purchased Lot 8, Blk. 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre from James & Amanda Dallman, Pierre, for $355,000.

08/28, A B Rentals LLC., Pierre, purchased 1202 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, from Earl & Renee Osterkamp, Pierre, for $529,000.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments