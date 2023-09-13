featured Hughes County Land Transfers for August 28-31 Sep 13, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 08/28, Travis & Jill Heasley, Pierre, purchased Lot 8, Blk. 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre from James & Amanda Dallman, Pierre, for $355,000.08/28, A B Rentals LLC., Pierre, purchased 1202 E. Sioux Ave., Pierre, from Earl & Renee Osterkamp, Pierre, for $529,000.08/28, Kaelan Block & Megan Petrocco, Pierre, purchased 28878 Merry Rd.,Pierre from Richard, III, & Cassandra Heimerl - f/k/a Cassandra Mehls, for $265,000.08/29, Kylerm Nelson, & Dayza Tieszen, Pierre, purchased, 312 S. Buchanan, Pierre, from Richard & Lana Heuer, Pierre, for $265,000.09/31, Joel & Michele Bodurtha, Pierre, purchased 113 Stewart Pl., Pierre, from Everett & Laurel Burke, Pierre, for $319,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Linguistics Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
