Dec. 12, Stephanie Madsen, Pierre, purchased 306 N. Harrison, Pierre, from Kenneth & Connie Bott Family Trust, Hudsonville, MI, for $155,000.
Dec. 19, Justin Jones, Pierre, purchased 1112 Winchester Dr., Pierre, from Connie Jones, Pierre, for $375,000.
Dec. 19, Tyson Forell, Pierre, purchased 609 & 611 E. Dakota, Pierre, from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $65,000.
Dec. 19, Jordan & Shelby Heckenlaible, Pierre, purchased 2003 Lancaster Pl., Pierre, from Shane & Deni Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $491,000.
Dec. 19, Alec Norwick & Nicole Gednelske, Pierre, purchased 124 S. Madison, Pierre, from Jordan & Shelby Heckenlaible, Pierre, for $255,000.
Dec. 19, CXS Enterprises LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased 104 Linnell St., Pierre, from Gary Schmitgen, Pierre, for $260,000.
Dec. 20, Charles & Carol Anderson, Pierre, purchased 209 N. Taylor Ave., Pierre, from Rhonda Buntrock, Sioux Falls, for $239,000.
Dec. 20, James Redmond, Pierre, purchased 725 Kennedy Loop, Pierre, from Robert & Glynnes Sargent, Pierre, for $338,500.
Dec. 21, Lexicon Government Services, Glen Ellyn, IL, purchased 902 E. Capitol, Pierre, from Douglas & Michelle Brownback, Pierre, for $465,000.
Dec. 21, John & Kim Lee purchased 902 E. Capitol, Pierre, from Lexicon Government Services, Glen Ellyn, IL, for $465,000.
Dec. 22, Dodson Rentals LLC., Pierre, purchased 415 & 417 S. Chapelle St., Pierre, from Chapelle Partnership, Pierre, for $80,000.
Dec. 21, Q1 LLC., Pierre, purchased, Lots 7 &8, Blk. 10 of Resurvey of E2 of Blk. 5, Subdivision of E2 of Blk. 10 Original Town and Subdivision of E2 of Blk. 71 Fifth Railway, less Lot H-2, Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 10 of Original Town & Subdivision of E2 Blk. 71 of Fifth Railway to City of Pierre from Oriflamme LLC., Pierre, for $1,200,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.