On 12/13, title to Lot 8, Buhl’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Charlaine Gatje, Pierre, to Lavern Lenz, Pierre, for $45,000.

On 12/13, title to E39’ of Lot 4, Oahe Acres in Sec. 32-112-79 was transferred from Terri & Mark Undeberg, Pierre, to Sandra Schmidt, Pierre, for $5,000.

On 12/13, title to Lot 5, Blk. 3, Oahe Addition, Pierre (811 N. Harney Ct.) was transferred from Adam & Brooke Eggers, Rapid City, to Steven & Maria Rasmussen, Pierre, for $215,000.

On 12/14, title to Lots 6-9, Blk. 12, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (805 N. Main St.) was transferred from the Estate of Alfred Bergeson to Norm & Janette Widvey, Pierre, for $51,000.

On 12/16, title to Lot 6, Pheasant Run Subdivision (20487 Browning Rd) was transferred from Zane & Tasha Martin, Aberdeen, to Tony & Jessica Jockheck, Pierre, for $515,000.

On 12/16, title to W86’ of S 1 ½’ of Lot 4 & W86’ of Lot 5, Blk. 19, Fourth Railway Addition; and Lot 1 of Blaskowski Subdivision of part of Lots 3 & 4, Blk. 19, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (114 & 116 N. Highland) was transferred from Nicprohi LLC, Pierre, to Luke Deichert, Ft. Pierre, for $210,000.

On 12/16, title to Lots 21-24, Blk. 21, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (105 E. Alice Ave.) was transferred from Ladonna Engle, Pierre, to Dolores Irvine, Blunt, for $120,000.

On 12/17, title to Lot 35, Blk. 2, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (2007 E. Broadway) was transferred from Zachary Engbrecht & Taryn Carte NKA Taryn Engbrecht, Pierre, to Greg Husser, Spiritwood, ND, for $66,500.

On 12/17, title to NW4 less New Era Co. Subdivision Lot 1; NE4, less New Era Co. Subdivision Lot 1, less E2SE4NE4 & less E2NE4NE4 lying South of Hwy & less NE4NE4 North of Hwy, N2; all in Sec. 22-112-80 was transferred from New Era Construction Company, Pierre, to Peoria Flats Cattle Company and Matt & Sarah Dybedahl, Pierre, for $775,250.

On 12/17, title to all Sec. 14-112-80; NE4NE4 North of Hwy, Sec. 22-112-80; NE4 less NW4NE4; NW4 less SW4NW4 South of Hwy and less SE4NW4 South of Hwy, all in Sec. 23-112-80 was transferred from New Era Company, Pierre, to Samuel & Samantha Braun, Warner, for $3,794,416.

