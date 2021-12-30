On 12/20, title to Lots 39 & 40, Beck’s Residential Lots (311 Landing Ave.) was transferred from Charles Voigt & Lara Crawford, Rapid City, to Thomas & Anne-Marie Caldwell Revocable Trust, Keystone, for $752,794.12.
On 12/20, title to Lots 16 & 17 less the N10’ of Lot 17, Blk. 6, Fuller’s Addition; and Lot 11, Blk. 4, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1006 S. Arthur) was transferred from Jason, Peggy, & Dennis Hanson, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $220,000.
On 12/21, title to N2NE4SW4 lying East of Hwy 1804, Sec. 23-112-80 was transferred from New Era Company, Pierre, to Scott & Susan Van Liere, Pierre, for $24,000.
On 12/21, title to SW4NE4SW4 & N2N2SW4 lying West of Hwy 1804, Sec. 23-112-80 was transferred from New Era Construction Company, Pierre, to Sun Ag LLC., Pierre, for $27,210.
On 12/21, title to W36’ of the E41’ of N115’ of Lot 6, Nelson’s Subdivision of a portion of Thomas Outlot, Pierre (1015 W. Capitol) was transferred from Ray & Nancy Neuhauser AKA Nancy Stirling Neuhauser, Pierre, to the Living Trust of Ila Roseth, Pierre, for $325,000.
On 12/23, title to E2 of Lot 4, Strangs Resubdivision of Lots 4-7, Blk. 5, First Railway Addition, Pierre (207 E. Broadway) was transferred from John Jr. & Jill Linn, Ft. Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $88,000.
On 12/23, title to W31’ of Lots 1 & 2 and W31’ of N29’ of Lot 3; Lot 1, Gilkerson’s Subdivision; 27’ in right of F59’ of Lots 1 & 2 and 27’ in right of F54’ of N29’ of Lot 3; 28’4” West of the E25’8” of Lots 1-5; all in Blk. 19, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Nicrophi LLC., Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $180,000.
On 12/23, title to Lot 2, Blk. 13, Well’s Addition; and Lots 1-8, Blk. 88, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (205 S. Jefferson & 1325 E. Sioux.) was transferred from Orion Partnership LLP., Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Pierre, for $375,000.
On 12/23, title to Condominium Unit 6 of Hawthorn Heights Condo Association located in Lot 1, Highland’s Ridge West Addition, Pierre (2000 E. 4th St., Unit 6) was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, to Kenneth & Katherine Cox, Pierre, for $312,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.