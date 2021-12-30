Purchase Access

On 12/20, title to Lots 39 & 40, Beck’s Residential Lots (311 Landing Ave.) was transferred from Charles Voigt & Lara Crawford, Rapid City, to Thomas & Anne-Marie Caldwell Revocable Trust, Keystone, for $752,794.12.

On 12/20, title to Lots 16 & 17 less the N10’ of Lot 17, Blk. 6, Fuller’s Addition; and Lot 11, Blk. 4, Stoeser Subdivision, Pierre (1006 S. Arthur) was transferred from Jason, Peggy, & Dennis Hanson, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $220,000.

On 12/21, title to N2NE4SW4 lying East of Hwy 1804, Sec. 23-112-80 was transferred from New Era Company, Pierre, to Scott & Susan Van Liere, Pierre, for $24,000.

On 12/21, title to SW4NE4SW4 & N2N2SW4 lying West of Hwy 1804, Sec. 23-112-80 was transferred from New Era Construction Company, Pierre, to Sun Ag LLC., Pierre, for $27,210.

On 12/21, title to W36’ of the E41’ of N115’ of Lot 6, Nelson’s Subdivision of a portion of Thomas Outlot, Pierre (1015 W. Capitol) was transferred from Ray & Nancy Neuhauser AKA Nancy Stirling Neuhauser, Pierre, to the Living Trust of Ila Roseth, Pierre, for $325,000.

On 12/23, title to E2 of Lot 4, Strangs Resubdivision of Lots 4-7, Blk. 5, First Railway Addition, Pierre (207 E. Broadway) was transferred from John Jr. & Jill Linn, Ft. Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $88,000.

On 12/23, title to W31’ of Lots 1 & 2 and W31’ of N29’ of Lot 3; Lot 1, Gilkerson’s Subdivision; 27’ in right of F59’ of Lots 1 & 2 and 27’ in right of F54’ of N29’ of Lot 3; 28’4” West of the E25’8” of Lots 1-5; all in Blk. 19, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Nicrophi LLC., Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $180,000.

On 12/23, title to Lot 2, Blk. 13, Well’s Addition; and Lots 1-8, Blk. 88, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (205 S. Jefferson & 1325 E. Sioux.) was transferred from Orion Partnership LLP., Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Pierre, for $375,000.

On 12/23, title to Condominium Unit 6 of Hawthorn Heights Condo Association located in Lot 1, Highland’s Ridge West Addition, Pierre (2000 E. 4th St., Unit 6) was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, to Kenneth & Katherine Cox, Pierre, for $312,000.

