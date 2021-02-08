On 12/23, title to the W2 of Blk. 2, Lots 1-3, Ustick’s Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Timothy Svare, Aberdeen, to Kyle and Chrystal Watkins, Pierre, for $169,900.

On 12/23, title to R2 Lots 12-14, Blk. 4, Wells Addition, was transferred from Roxanne and Austin Hammond, Rapid City, to Casey Deibert, Pierre, for $195,000.

On 12/23, title to Lot B-1, Maher Acres and Paulen’s Sub was transferred from Kevin and Faye Paulsen, Pierre, to Chance and Karlie Jandel, Pierre, for $160,000.

On 12/28, title to SW4 Lots 7-8 of Sec. 34-111-75, SE4SW4 and SE4 of Sec. 33-111-75, NW4 less W2NE4NE4 of Sec. 28-111-75, SW4 of Sec. 27-111-75 was transferred from Jacqueline Burki, Highmore, to David & Judy Ogle, Harrold, for $465,595.

On 12/28, title to Lot 15, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition, Pierre was transferred from Kuck Family Trust, Fountain Hills, Arizona, to Jeremy and Sherry Frost, Pierre, for $339,000.

On 12/28, title to Lots 6 & 7, Blk. 22, Smith’s Addition, Blunt was transferred from Jean Henson, Blunt, to John Velez-Santiago and Brooke Miller, Blunt, for $16,000.

On 12/29, title to Lot 21, Blk. 5, Riverview Park Subdivision of Blk. 6, Pierre was transferred from Harold Blumhardt, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre for $19,000.

On 12/29, title to Lot PC-5A in NW4 of Sec. 17-111-78, E2NW4 and Lot PC-5A, NE4 of Sec. 18-111-78, E2 Less USA Take of Sec. 7-111-78 was transferred from LJC Acres LLC., Ft. Pierre, to James and Barbara Beastrom, Pierre, for $1,689,600.

On 12/30, title to Lots 1 and 2, Blk. 1, Hilger’s Addition, Pierre (114 E. Wynoka St.) was transferred from Barry Trautman, Fredericksburg, Texas, to Scott Carlson, Sioux Falls, for $120,000.

On 12/30, title to Lot 8, Royal Ridge Estates was transferred from Cynthia Arch, Pierre, to Kristina Haynes, Pierre, for $97,500.

On 12/30, title to Lots 1-24, Blk. 17, Wyman’s Addition was transferred from Saint Mary Parish of Hyde County, Highmore, to Gary and Debra Hobert, Harrold, for $21,000.

