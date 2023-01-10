Dec. 27, Mary Jo Gourneau, Pierre, purchased 1120 E. Broadway, Pierre, from Bernard & Judy Smith, Sioux Falls, for $299,000.

Dec. 27, Tanner Turk & Rachel Schneider, Pierre, purchased 227 Sunshine Loop, Pierre, from Shane & Jodie Anderson, Pierre, for $315,000.

