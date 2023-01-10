featured Hughes County Land Transfers for Dec. 27-29 Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 27, Mary Jo Gourneau, Pierre, purchased 1120 E. Broadway, Pierre, from Bernard & Judy Smith, Sioux Falls, for $299,000.Dec. 27, Tanner Turk & Rachel Schneider, Pierre, purchased 227 Sunshine Loop, Pierre, from Shane & Jodie Anderson, Pierre, for $315,000.Dec. 27, Thomas Swanson & Caroline Distler, Pierre, purchased 905 N. Huron, Pierre, from Andrew & Kimberlee Brown, Rapid City, for $269,900.Dec. 27, Matthew McCaulley, Harrisburg, purchased 123 N. Nicollet Ave., Pierre, from Anthony & Janice Lucas, Rochester, MN, for $390,000.Dec. 29, Highpoint Hunting Lodge LLC., Sibley, IA, purchased 20940 296th Ave. from Richard Brandt a/k/a Chris Brandt, Brandon, for $3,250,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pierre Mary Jo Gourneau Rachel Schneider Matthew Mccaulley Thomas Swanson Caroline Distler Harrisburg Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
