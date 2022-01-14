Purchase Access

On 12/27, title to Lot 7, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre (2201 Stratford Place) was transferred from Joshua & Cassie Taylor, Perry, GA, to Abby Wright, Pierre, for $367,500.

On 12/27, title to S6’ of Lot 2 & all Lot 3, Blk. 4, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre (1312 W. Capitol) was transferred from Delton & Vicky Tipton, Pierre, to Timothy & Holly Carey, Pierre, for $355,000.

On 12/29, title to Lot 4, Wall Plaza Addition, Pierre (3341 Airport Rd) was transferred from Hope Armstrong, Pierre, to the Estate of Vern Armstrong, Pierre, for $833,646.44.

On 01/03, title to SE4 Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from Donna Park & Daleen Gore, Pierre, to MGJR LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $320,000.

On 01/03, title to Lot 15, Blk. 2, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (107 N. Pierce Ave.) was transferred from Kenneth & Katherine Cox, Pierre, to Danny & Linda Bartos, Pierre, for $220,000.

On 01/03, title to Lot 15, Blk. 4 of Blks. 1-5 subdivision of Blk. 6, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre (105 N. Fir St.) was transferred from David & Carol Richardson, Ft. Pierre, to Jena Gordon & Kory LaFurge, Pierre, for $242,000.

On 01/03, title to Lots 12-14, Blk. 69, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (421 S. Filmore) was transferred from Jodi Owen, Seminary, MS, to Travis Benbow, Pierre, for $142,888.

On 01/03, title to Lots 33 & 34, Blk. 97, Well’s Second Addition; and Lot 1, Schmitgen Resubdivision of, being part of Lot 4, Replat of Terra Western Addition, Pierre (2240 E. Dakota) was transferred from Gary & Grace Scchmitgen, Pierre, to Cone AG Properties LLC, Pierre, for $310,000.

On 01/03, title to Lot 13, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc, Pierre, to Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $68,000.

On 01/04, title to Governments Lots 3-6, Sec. 3-112-76 was transferred from Maty Johnston, Chicago, IL, to Justin Hinckley, Blunt, for $193,500.

On 01/04, title to an Undivided ½ interest of Government Lots 3-6, Sec. 3-112-76 was transferred from the James Johnston Revocable Trust, Mountain View, CA, to Justin Hinckley, Blunt, for $193,500.

On 01/04, title to an undivided ½ interest in a tract of land f/k/a/ Blk. 9, Stebbins Third Addition was transferred from Mary Johnston, Chicago, IL, to James & Lauralea Hinckley, Blunt, for $60,000.

On 01/04, title to an undivided ½ interest in a tract of land f/k/a/ Blk. 9, Stebbins Third Addition was transferred from the James Johnston Revocable Trust, Mountain View, CA, to James & Lauralea Hinckley, Blunt, for $60,000.

On 01/06, title to Lot 12, Hilltop Addition, Pierre (1610 Hilltop Drive) was transferred from Bryan & Brenda Gortmaker, Helena, MT, to John & Ma Lerah McCullough, Pierre, for $369,000.

On 01/06, title to Lot 4, Blk 1 & the E55’ of the W128.5’ of the N30’ of Blk. 2, Flag Mountain Village, Pierre (103 Village Dr.) was transferred from Allison Fosheim, Pierre, to Roy & Casey Good, Pierre, for $215,000.

On 01/07, title to Unit 4, including 25% Commons Area, Lot 1 and N50’ of Lot 2, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition (200 E. Spring Creek Dr., #4, Pierre) was transferred from John & Deann Nystrom, Pierre, to Marjorie & Keith Sisco, Pierre, for $275,000.

