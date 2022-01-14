On 12/27, title to Lot 7, Highlands Ridge Addition, Pierre (2201 Stratford Place) was transferred from Joshua & Cassie Taylor, Perry, GA, to Abby Wright, Pierre, for $367,500.
On 12/27, title to S6’ of Lot 2 & all Lot 3, Blk. 4, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre (1312 W. Capitol) was transferred from Delton & Vicky Tipton, Pierre, to Timothy & Holly Carey, Pierre, for $355,000.
On 12/29, title to Lot 4, Wall Plaza Addition, Pierre (3341 Airport Rd) was transferred from Hope Armstrong, Pierre, to the Estate of Vern Armstrong, Pierre, for $833,646.44.
On 01/03, title to SE4 Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from Donna Park & Daleen Gore, Pierre, to MGJR LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $320,000.
On 01/03, title to Lot 15, Blk. 2, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre (107 N. Pierce Ave.) was transferred from Kenneth & Katherine Cox, Pierre, to Danny & Linda Bartos, Pierre, for $220,000.
On 01/03, title to Lot 15, Blk. 4 of Blks. 1-5 subdivision of Blk. 6, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre (105 N. Fir St.) was transferred from David & Carol Richardson, Ft. Pierre, to Jena Gordon & Kory LaFurge, Pierre, for $242,000.
On 01/03, title to Lots 12-14, Blk. 69, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (421 S. Filmore) was transferred from Jodi Owen, Seminary, MS, to Travis Benbow, Pierre, for $142,888.
On 01/03, title to Lots 33 & 34, Blk. 97, Well’s Second Addition; and Lot 1, Schmitgen Resubdivision of, being part of Lot 4, Replat of Terra Western Addition, Pierre (2240 E. Dakota) was transferred from Gary & Grace Scchmitgen, Pierre, to Cone AG Properties LLC, Pierre, for $310,000.
On 01/03, title to Lot 13, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc, Pierre, to Lowell & Amy Mesman, Pierre, for $68,000.
On 01/04, title to Governments Lots 3-6, Sec. 3-112-76 was transferred from Maty Johnston, Chicago, IL, to Justin Hinckley, Blunt, for $193,500.
On 01/04, title to an Undivided ½ interest of Government Lots 3-6, Sec. 3-112-76 was transferred from the James Johnston Revocable Trust, Mountain View, CA, to Justin Hinckley, Blunt, for $193,500.
On 01/04, title to an undivided ½ interest in a tract of land f/k/a/ Blk. 9, Stebbins Third Addition was transferred from Mary Johnston, Chicago, IL, to James & Lauralea Hinckley, Blunt, for $60,000.
On 01/04, title to an undivided ½ interest in a tract of land f/k/a/ Blk. 9, Stebbins Third Addition was transferred from the James Johnston Revocable Trust, Mountain View, CA, to James & Lauralea Hinckley, Blunt, for $60,000.
On 01/06, title to Lot 12, Hilltop Addition, Pierre (1610 Hilltop Drive) was transferred from Bryan & Brenda Gortmaker, Helena, MT, to John & Ma Lerah McCullough, Pierre, for $369,000.
On 01/06, title to Lot 4, Blk 1 & the E55’ of the W128.5’ of the N30’ of Blk. 2, Flag Mountain Village, Pierre (103 Village Dr.) was transferred from Allison Fosheim, Pierre, to Roy & Casey Good, Pierre, for $215,000.
On 01/07, title to Unit 4, including 25% Commons Area, Lot 1 and N50’ of Lot 2, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition (200 E. Spring Creek Dr., #4, Pierre) was transferred from John & Deann Nystrom, Pierre, to Marjorie & Keith Sisco, Pierre, for $275,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.