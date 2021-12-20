Purchase Access

On 12/06, title to Lots 13, 14, 16, Blk. 12, Smith’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Therese Otterson & William Otterson, JR, Hilham, TN, to Dianna Knox, Pierre, for $8,000.

On 12/06, title to Lots 23 & 24, Blk. 56, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (318 W. Missouri) was transferred from Karma Yoga LLC., Seminary, MS, to Moberg LLC., Rapid City, for $156,500.

On 12/07, title to Lot H of the Plat of Lots A to L in Gov’t Lot 2, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Kenneth & Ladel, Jankord, Pierre, to N&B Properties LLC., Sioux Falls, for $32,450.

On 12/08, title to Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 2, Riverplace Second Addition (Unit D) was transferred from David Medhaug & Carrie Jacobson, Pierre, to Carrie Jacobson, Pierre, for $155,000.

On 12/10, title to Lots 32-34, Blk. 4, Stebbins & Freelands Addition, Blunt (108 N. Canford Ave.) was transferred from Jeanita McNulty, Blue Grass, IA, to Christie Bailey, Blunt, for $53,000.

On 12/10, title to Lot D-1 in SE4 & Outlot D-2 in NE4, Sec. 17-110-77 (30294 SD Hwy 34) was transferred from Cody & Nicole Young, Hill City, to Brady & Ashley Keil, Pierre, for $355,000.

On 12/10, title to S2S2NE4SE4SE4 Sec. 32-112-79 (125 Grey Goose Rd.) was transferred from Havey Crow, Inman, NE, to Ashley Olson, Pierre, for $140,000.

On 12/10, title to Lot 3, Blk. 3, Country Drive Estates, Pierre (514 Country Dr.) was transferred from Cindy Peplinski, Pierre, to Bryan Gohn, Pierre, for $285,500.

On 12/10, title to N2 Lot 15, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (920 W. Pleasant Dr.) was transferred from John Grosz, Pierre, to Andreas Gregory, Pierre, for $75,000.

