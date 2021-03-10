On 02/01, title to Lot 11, Plateau Addition, Pierre was transferred from Shoup Construction Inc., Pierre, to Lavern Lenz, Pierre, for $180,000.
On 02/01, title to Lots 6-8 ex. N32’ of Lot 6, R88’ of S6’ of Lot 7, and R88’ of Lots 8, Blk. 2, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from LLM Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Sully Avenue LLC., Pierre, for $85,000.
On 02/01, title to the rear 88’ of Lot 8, the rear 88’ of S6’, Lot 7, Blk. 2, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre, was transferred from LLM Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Sulley Avenue LLC, Pierre, for $125,000.
On 02/01, title to Lot 4B, Robinson Acres Subdivision was transferred from Donald & Debra Wilkins, Carlos, MN, to Alan & Jean Peterson, Pierre, for $526,500.
On 02/01, title to Lots 9-11 ex. S20’ of Lot 11, Blk. 68, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Wayne & Vickie Maberry, Pierre, to River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $123,000.
On 02/01, title to all Lots 12-14 ex. S9’ of Lot 14, the S20’ of Lot 11, Blk. 68, Wells Second Addition, Pierre, was transferred from Wayne & Vickie Maberry, Pierre, to River City Rentals Inc., Pierre, to $57,500.
On 02/04, title to the E40’ of Lot 2, Henricks Addition, Pierre was transferred from Zane Pearson, Ft. Pierre, to Brett Wheelhouse LLC, Pierre, for $20,000.
On 02/08, title to NE4, E2SW4, NW4 & SE4 Sec. 20-112-76; S2NE4 & SE4 Sec. 17-112-76; E2NW4 & N1136’ of NE4 Sec. 29-112-76 was transferred from Michael Ogan, Pierre, to Ogan Brothers LLC, Pierre, for $190,850.
On 02/08, title to Lots 17-19, Blk. 28, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Court Street Apts LLC, Pierre, to Tyler Mattheis, Pierre, for $425,000.
On 02/08, title to NE4 Sec. 11-111-75 was transferred from Lynda Krull, Avon Park, FL, to Kyle Jaeger, Harrold, for $400,000.
On 02/08, title to SE4 Sec. 11-111-75 was transferred from Lynda Krull, Avon Park, FL, to Jerid Jaeger, Blunt, for $400,000.
On 02/11, title to Lots 25-47, Blk. 4 & Lot 1, Blk. 6 in Baird’s 2nd Addition; Ewert & Billinghurst Outlot 1; and NW4NW4SW4, NE4NW4SW4, & S2NW4SW4 Sec. 35-111-79 was transferred from Zulk, Mary, Lyle, Jeffrey, Greg, Barry, Corey to B&B Equipment, Pierre, for $786,000.
On 02/11, title to Lots 1R-3R, Stanton’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thiesse Jensen Real Estate & Development LLC, Mitchell, to Michael & Linda Abel, Yankton, for $1,925,000.
On 02/11, title to Lots 4-6, Blk. 2, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Mt. Laurel, NJ, to Marc Rasmussen, Ft. Pierre, for $65,000.
On 02/12, title to Lots 1-12, Blk 3. & Lots 1-12, Blk. 6, Canning was transferred from Jesse & Meridith Wilkens, Pierre, to Lisa Twitchell, Canning, for $159,000.
On 02/12, title to the S75’ of E150’, Blk. 10, Smith’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dennis Larson, Blunt, to Rashelle Tassler, Blunt, for $62,626.
