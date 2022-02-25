Purchase Access

On 02/14, title to Lots 7 & 8, Blk. 10, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (311 N. Evans) was transferred from Trevor & Jennifer Walz, Harrisburg, to John & Annie Bonnecarrere, Pierre, for $322,500.

On 02/15, title to Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition located in N2 Section 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Ryan Thomas, Gettysburg, for $50,000.

On 02/15, title to Lot 1, River Ridge Addition, Pierre (1036 W. Pleasant) was transferred from Shirley Keller, Pierre, to Richard & Renee Knapp, Pierre, for $202,000.

On 02/16, title to NW4SE4SE4 in Sec. 34-111-79 was transferred from Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $50,000.

On 02/16, title to Lot 10, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Joseph & Becki Faddoul, Pierre, for $65,000.

On 02/17, title to W452.5’ of SE4SE4 lying N. of US Hwy 14, Sec. 22-111-79 (2900 US Highway 14) was transferred from Randy Stockwell, Pierre, for Lorraine & John Buhler, Pierre, for $305,000.

Lots 1 & 2 less the front 115’, Blk. 6, Pierre Original (115 & 117 E. Sioux Ave.) was transferred from JLD Rental Properties Inc., Pierre, to The Right Turn Holding Company Inc., Pierre, for $200,000.

On 02/17, title to Forney Addition less 45’ West from the SE corner, thence N194.9’ of North Lot Line, thence NE46.3’ to NE corner and South to SE Corner of Forney Addition, Pierre (512 W. Sioux) was transferred from Lisa Vander Maten, Pierre, to Lone Willow CCT LLC., Grand Island, NE, for $93,500.

On 02/18, title to Lot 3, Blk. 5, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (409 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Keven & Marlena Klein, Pierre, to Luke Deichert, Ft. Pierre, for $156,630.55.

