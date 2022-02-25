On 02/14, title to Lots 7 & 8, Blk. 10, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (311 N. Evans) was transferred from Trevor & Jennifer Walz, Harrisburg, to John & Annie Bonnecarrere, Pierre, for $322,500.
On 02/15, title to Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 2, Nystrom’s First Addition located in N2 Section 4-112-80 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Ryan Thomas, Gettysburg, for $50,000.
On 02/15, title to Lot 1, River Ridge Addition, Pierre (1036 W. Pleasant) was transferred from Shirley Keller, Pierre, to Richard & Renee Knapp, Pierre, for $202,000.
On 02/16, title to NW4SE4SE4 in Sec. 34-111-79 was transferred from Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $50,000.
On 02/16, title to Lot 10, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Joseph & Becki Faddoul, Pierre, for $65,000.
From the Newsroom
More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.
On 02/17, title to W452.5’ of SE4SE4 lying N. of US Hwy 14, Sec. 22-111-79 (2900 US Highway 14) was transferred from Randy Stockwell, Pierre, for Lorraine & John Buhler, Pierre, for $305,000.
Lots 1 & 2 less the front 115’, Blk. 6, Pierre Original (115 & 117 E. Sioux Ave.) was transferred from JLD Rental Properties Inc., Pierre, to The Right Turn Holding Company Inc., Pierre, for $200,000.
On 02/17, title to Forney Addition less 45’ West from the SE corner, thence N194.9’ of North Lot Line, thence NE46.3’ to NE corner and South to SE Corner of Forney Addition, Pierre (512 W. Sioux) was transferred from Lisa Vander Maten, Pierre, to Lone Willow CCT LLC., Grand Island, NE, for $93,500.
On 02/18, title to Lot 3, Blk. 5, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (409 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Keven & Marlena Klein, Pierre, to Luke Deichert, Ft. Pierre, for $156,630.55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.