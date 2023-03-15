featured Hughes County Land Transfers for Feb. 21-28 Mar 15, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 21, Ryan Whetham, Pierre purchased 304 N. Johnson, Pierre from Jeffery Gaetze & Emily Johnson, Brandon for $240,000.Feb. 21, W.C. Enterprises, Ft. Pierre purchased 1515 E. Capitol, Pierre from John & Mary Schuh, Pierre for $192,000.Feb. 23, Andy & Kathryn Vandel, Pierre purchased Lot 11, Blk. 1, River Watch Estates from JKD PArtnership, Pierre for $62,500.Feb. 23, David & Angelia Shields, Blunt purchased 311 N. Freeland Ave, Blunt from Michael & Erin Preys, Sturgis for $130,000.Feb. 28, Rebecca Bergeson, Pierre purchased 1644 Abbey Rd., Pierre from Matthew Shaver, St. Cloud, MN for $265,000.Feb. 28, Mary Haag, Kathryn Berger, & Paul Berger, Blunt purchased 311 W. Stebbins St, Blunt from Brodie & Betsy Martin f/k/a Betsy Nuttal, Pierre for $190,000.Feb. 28, Brodie & Betsy Martin, Pierre purchased 1006 S Arthur, Pierre from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre for $265,000.Feb. 28, Donna Hawk Revocable Living Trust, Pierre purchased 900 Winchester Dr., Pierre from Corey & Tiffany Carr, Pierre for $395,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
