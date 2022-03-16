Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

On 02/22, title to E60.02’ of Lots 25-28, Blk. 5, Wells Addition, Pierre (1007 E. Cabot) was transferred from Anthony & Pamela Ondricek, Sioux Falls, to Paul & Deeann Knofczynski, Pierre, for $298,000.

On 02/24, title to NW4 of Sec. 18-112-78 was transferred from McCarty Inc., Missoula, MT, to ESM Farms Inc., Missoula, MT, for $390,000.

On 02/24, title to Lot 6 of Robinson Subdivision of Lots 10-14, Wheelon & Sherman Addition, Pierre (112 E. Broadway Ave.) was transferred from Sunrise Bank Dakota, Onida, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $46,000.

On 02/24, title to E2 of Sec. 12-112-80 was transferred from Lenny & Karen Peterson, Hitchcock, to MGJR LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $1,921,000.

On 02/24, title to Lots 3 & 4 of Nelson Replat of Lots 1-11, Blk. 16, Prentice & Darling’s Subdivision of Hathaway & Prentice Addition, Pierre (1020 W. Elizabeth) was transferred from the Estate of Patsy Kringel, Pierre, to Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $55,000.

On 02/25, title to an undivided ⅓ interest in Lot 5, Blk. 7, Pierre Original Plat (317 & 319 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Karen Pogany, Pierre, to Wade & Karen Pogany, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 02/25, title to an undivided ⅓ interest in Lot 5, Blk. 7, Pierre Original Plat (317 & 319 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Lori Redden, Independence, OR, to Wade & Karen Pogany, Pierre, for $40,000.

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


On 02/25, title to an undivided ⅓ interest in Lot 5, Blk. 7, Pierre Original Plat (317 & 319 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from the Robert Redden Trust to Wade & Karen Pogany, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 02/25, title to Lots 26 & 27, Blk. 119, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (705 S. Polk) was transferred from Stan & Steve Schwellenbach d/b/a 4-S Holding Company, Pierre, to Derek Olson d/b/a Sunset River LLC., Gilbert, AZ, for $31,000.

On 02/25, title to W2SW4SE4, less right-of-way, Sec. 24-111-79 (29360 206th St.) was transferred from Maxine & Buell Maberry, Pierre, to Emily Ward & Michael Brooks, Pierre, for $769,000.

On 02/28, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 48, Park Addition, Pierre (2427 E. Park St.) was transferred from Steven Palmer and Bradly & Gidget Palmer, Pierre, to Nelly Nord, Pierre, for $167,500.

On 02/28, title to Lots 2, Blk. 4, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (405 Yucca Dr.) was transferred from Edmund & Patricia Jacobsen, Renner, to Andrew & Jessica Mefferd, Pierre, for $225,000.

On 02/28, title to Lot 13, Blk. 3, Evan’s Addition; a/k/a Lot 4, Blk. 3, Central Addition, Pierre (603. N. Euclid) was transferred from Stevan & Patricia Brown, Ft. Pierre, to Ponderosa Pines Enterprises, Pierre, for $500,000.



Tags

Load comments