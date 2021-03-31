On 02/25, title to E2 of Lots 11-14, Blk. 26, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Susan Sporrer, Pierre, to Rhen Fierro, Pierre, for $200,000.

On 02/25, title to Unit 1G, Lots 1-8 & 37-44, Blk. 3, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mark & Jill Sweetman, Pierre, to Susan Sporrer, Pierre, for $205,000.

On 02/26, title to Lots 3-4, Lighthouse Addition; Lots 1-3, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Spring Creek Development LTD Partnership to Gary Schmitgen, Pierre, for $80,000.

On 02/26, title to Lot 4, Nystrom’s Second Addition, was transferred from John & Deann Nystrom, Pierre, to Gary Schmitgen, Pierre, for $75,000.

On 03/01, title to Lots 1-4 & N2 of Lot 5, Blk. 15, Robbin’s Resub of Blk.10, Blunt was transferred from the Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Washington, D.C., to James Hinckley, Blunt, for $35,000.

On 03/01, title to Lot 14, Crested Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bridgeforth Properties LLC, Pierre, to Teton River Real Estate LLC., Sheboygan, WI, for $279,030.

On 03/01, title to Lot 25, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre was transferred from Bridgeforth Properties LLC, Pierre, to Teton River Real Estate LCC., Pierre, for $196,211.

On 03/01, title to the Front 70’ of Lots 7-8, Blk. 16, Wells Addition, Pierre (314 S. Madison Ave.) was transferred from Lindana LLC., Pierre, to Bridgeforth Properties LLC., Pierre, $135,000.

On 03/02, title to the W452.51 N. of US Hwy 14, SE4SE4, Sec. 22-111-79 was transferred from Cate Crust-Warne, Pierre, to Randy Stockwell, Pierre, for $275,000.

On 03/02, title to the N2 of Lot 11 and all of Lot 12, Blk. 6, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (404 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Brett & Linda Turner, Pierre, to Jon & Nancy Gonsor, Pierre, for $65,000.

On 03/04, title to Lot 19, Blk. 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre was transferred from Jordan & Maari Labrie, Ft. Pierre, to Zachary Nelson & Rebecca Kelly, Pierre, for $305,000.

On 03/05, title to Lot 3C-R, Wall Plaza Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas Maher, Pierre, to Albert Yocom and Jason & Amy Ondell, Pierre, for $25,000.

On 03/05, title to Lots 19-22, Blk. 70, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lori Gascoigne, Aberdeen, to Kelsey Sarvis, Pierre, for $112,500.

On 03/05, title to Lot A-R1 of Lots A-R1--A-R6 was transferred from Randy & Rebecca Vance, Pierre, to Steven & Sharon Miller, Rapid City, for $125,000.

On 03/05, title to Lot 4A ex. the W100’, Blk. 3, Nystrom’s First Addition was transferred from Spring Creek Development LTD Partnership, Pierre, to Justin Chappa, Pierre, for $54,000.

On 03/05, title to Lots 42-43, Blk. 2, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom, Pierre was transferred from Billy Beesley, Webster, WI, to Svaar Vinje & Deborah Hunsley Vinje, Rochester, MN, for $60,000.

Tags

Load comments