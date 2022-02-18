Purchase Access

On 02/07, title to Lot 3, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (817 Plum Dr.) was transferred from Chad & Connie Bolte, Sioux Falls, to Joshua & Heather Janes, Pierre, for $369,900.

On 02/07, title to E2NW4SE4 South of Highway ROW, Sec. 28-111-79; Blk 7 lying South of Hwy, Capital Syndicate Addition was transferred from Donald Gallimore, Pierre, to Guy & Beata Ferris, Pierre, for $40,000.

On 02/07, title to Lots 1-18 & 31-48, Blk. 1; Blk. 2; Lots 1-24 & 35-48, Blk. 3; Lots 1-14 & 35-48, Blk. 4; Lots 1-14 & 35-48, Blk. 5; Lots 1-14 & 35-48 lying South of Hwy ROW together with E20’ vac. Washington Street Adj., Blk. 6; Capital Syndicate Addition; E2SW4SE4, Sec. 28-111-79 was transferred from Donald & Robert Gallimore, Pierre & Utah, to Beata & Guy Ferris, Pierre, for $90,000.

On 02/07, title to Lots 15 & 16, Blk. 5, Cavanaugh’s Addition, Harrold (204 E. 2nd St.) was transferred from Dolonda Carter & Rick Ufen, Harrold, to Henry Blackwell, Sr., Harrold, for $5,000.

On 02/08, title to Lots 34 & 35 of Plat of Lots 12-59 in Sec. 4-112-80, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Charles Voigt & Lara Voigt, Rapid City, to Kimberly Balay, Rapid City, for $565,000.

On 02/08, title to all of Government Lots 1-12, Sec. 3-111-77 was transferred from James Johnston Revocable Trust and Mary Johnston to CA Coulson Partnership, Onida, for $1,794,360.

On 02/10, title to Lot 52, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Kevin Forsch, Ft. Pierre, to Cody Johnson, Hartford, for $20,000.

On 02/10, title to Lots 14 & 15, Blk. 87, Wells Second Addition, Pierre (1201 E. Sioux) was transferred from Mark & Terri Underberg, Pierre, to Steven & Monica Harding, Pierre, for $20,000.

On 02/11, title to Lot 6, Blk. 14, Bartels Second Resub of Blks. 6 & 14, Yaples First Addition, Pierre (414 N. Monroe) was transferred from Tony & Jessica Jockheck, Pierre, to Michael Stier & Courtney Edgar, Pierre, for $260,000.

On 02/11, title to Lots 16-19, Blk. 11, Canning Village was transferred from Jimmy Garst, Saltillo, TX, to Kendall & Nicole Brooks, Canning, for $500.

