On 01/11, title to Lot 4, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Ronald Powers a/k/a Butch Powers, Brighton, CO, for $29,200.
On 01/11, title to Lot 11, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Thad & Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, for $25,500.
On 01/11, title to E50’ of Lot 9, Blk. 4, Original Plat of Harrold was transferred from Michael Bartels, Harrold, to Henry Blackwell, Harrold, for $1,000.
On 01/11, title to Lot 73, Oahe Acres was transferred from Jamey & Erin Herr, Pierre, to Lori Swedin, Pierre, for $26,500.
On 01/11, title to Lot 2, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Gregory Eslick, Ft. Collins, CO, for $28,000.
On 01/11, title to Lot 3, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kevin Edgmon, Brighton, CO, for $25,375.
On 01/12, title to Lot 3, Blk. 7, Original Plat of Pierre (311 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Richard & Sharon Kaiser, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $150,000.
On 01/12, title to Lot 4, Blk. 2, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Cornerstone LLC, Pierre, to Heath & Lana Schnee, Pierre, for $37,500.
On 01/12, title to Lot 5 of the Plat of Lots 3-16, Oahe Acres in Sec 32-112-79 was transferred from Susan Ziegler, Pierre, to Timothy & Jeanne Pickett, Maricopa, AZ, for $37,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.