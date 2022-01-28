Purchase Access

On 01/11, title to Lot 4, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Ronald Powers a/k/a Butch Powers, Brighton, CO, for $29,200.

On 01/11, title to Lot 11, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Thad & Jodi Nafziger, Pierre, for $25,500.

On 01/11, title to E50’ of Lot 9, Blk. 4, Original Plat of Harrold was transferred from Michael Bartels, Harrold, to Henry Blackwell, Harrold, for $1,000.

On 01/11, title to Lot 73, Oahe Acres was transferred from Jamey & Erin Herr, Pierre, to Lori Swedin, Pierre, for $26,500.

On 01/11, title to Lot 2, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Gregory Eslick, Ft. Collins, CO, for $28,000.

On 01/11, title to Lot 3, Blue Water Acres — located in Norman’s Tract 1 was transferred from Spring Creek Development Limited Partnership, Pierre, to Kevin Edgmon, Brighton, CO, for $25,375.

On 01/12, title to Lot 3, Blk. 7, Original Plat of Pierre (311 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Richard & Sharon Kaiser, Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC, Ft. Pierre, for $150,000.

On 01/12, title to Lot 4, Blk. 2, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Cornerstone LLC, Pierre, to Heath & Lana Schnee, Pierre, for $37,500.

On 01/12, title to Lot 5 of the Plat of Lots 3-16, Oahe Acres in Sec 32-112-79 was transferred from Susan Ziegler, Pierre, to Timothy & Jeanne Pickett, Maricopa, AZ, for $37,000.

