Hughes County Land Transfers for Jan. 17-20
Feb 3, 2023

Jan. 17, Beverly Krietlow, Pierre, purchased 221 N. Johnson, Pierre, from Lola Schreiber, Pierre, for $270,000.

Jan. 18, Douglas Rudau, Pierre, purchased 425 S. Taylor, Pierre, from Whitney Lutkemeier, Sioux Falls, for $175,000.

Jan. 19, Kevin Miller, Pierre, purchased 1008 N. Evans, Pierre, from the Estate of Frank Miller, Sr., for $15,000.

Jan. 19, Jerid & Megan Jaeger, Blunt, purchased Jones Tract 1 - a subdivision of Government Lot 1 in Sec. 18-112-75 from the Jones Family Land Limited Partnership, Harrold, for $265,000.

Jan. 20, Haley Depoy, Pierre, purchased 304 S. Jefferson, Pierre, from Emily & Brady Washechek, Sidney, MT, for $164,000.
