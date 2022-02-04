On 01/18, title to Lot 10F of Lots 10A-10F of Lot 10, McGee’s Subdivision of Lots 5, 6 & 8, North Forty Acres in Sec. 25-112-80 (20041 287th Ave.) was transferred from Don & Debbie Wilkins, Watertown, to Jefferey & Kelsey Lodahl, Pierre, for $740,000.
On 01/18, title to Lot 5, Blk. 3, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Louis & Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Matthew & Bongi Tyson a/k/a Bongi Rudder, Tea, for $27,000.
On 01/19, title to NE4NW4 of Sec. 29-112-80 was transferred from Edward Eller, Onida, to Don & Mary Ward, Pierre, for $375,000.
On 01/20, title to N2 of Lot 14, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (918 W. Pleasant Dr. rear) was transferred from John Grosz, Pierre, to Justin Severson, Pierre, for $75,000.
On 01/21, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 48, Park Addition, Pierre (2427 E. Park St.) was transferred from Rebecca Vance, Rapid City, to Bradley, Gidget, & Steven Palmer, Pierre, for $150,000.
On 01/25, title to Lot 16, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Karson Nieman & Sydney Marso, Ft. Pierre, for $65,000.
On 01/27, title to SW4 less Lot H-1, Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from June Hackett, R. Telford, W. Telford, J. Telford, & V. Telford, Sheridan, WY, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $473,400.
On 01/27, title to Wither’s Outlot 1 less the N50’ and less the S41’, and less Lots 1 & 2, Capitol Welding Addition in Sec. 2-110-79 was transferred from Tristar Properties LLC., Pierre, to Cody & Kelly Geffre, Pierre, for $50,000.
On 01/28, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (612 N. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Stevie & Heath Van Hill, Brookings, to Brandon Maahs, Pierre, for $300,000.
On 01/28, title to Lots 15-18, Blk. 1, Original Plat of Harrold (207 S. Harrison Ave.) was transferred from Dennis Larson, Blunt, to Jeff & Wanda Blaskowski, Harrold, for $58,000.
On 01/31, title to Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2219 E. Dakota) was transferred from the Estate of Warren Sporer, Pierre, to Brett Wheelhouse LLC., Pierre, for $45,000.
On 01/31, title to all of Tract 1 less Lots 1A & 1B of Dry Run Tracts 1-11 (1181 Dry Run Rd) was transferred from Sarah & Lonnie Dozier, Pierre, to Timothy & Valerie Deick, Pierre, for $260,000.
On 01/31, title to Jensen’s Outlot 4, Sec. 7-110-78 (953 Dry Run Rd) was transferred from Patricia Storms, Pierre, to Lonnie & Sarah Dozier, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 01/31, title to W44’ of Lots 17 & 18, Blk. 7, Original Plat of Pierre (110 W. Dakota) was transferred from South West Dakota Investments LLC., Pierre, to Kelso LLC., Pierre, for $60,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.