On 01/18, title to Lot 10F of Lots 10A-10F of Lot 10, McGee’s Subdivision of Lots 5, 6 & 8, North Forty Acres in Sec. 25-112-80 (20041 287th Ave.) was transferred from Don & Debbie Wilkins, Watertown, to Jefferey & Kelsey Lodahl, Pierre, for $740,000.

On 01/18, title to Lot 5, Blk. 3, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Louis & Desirae Van Roekel, Deadwood, to Matthew & Bongi Tyson a/k/a Bongi Rudder, Tea, for $27,000.

On 01/19, title to NE4NW4 of Sec. 29-112-80 was transferred from Edward Eller, Onida, to Don & Mary Ward, Pierre, for $375,000.

On 01/20, title to N2 of Lot 14, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (918 W. Pleasant Dr. rear) was transferred from John Grosz, Pierre, to Justin Severson, Pierre, for $75,000.

On 01/21, title to Lots 1 & 2, Blk. 48, Park Addition, Pierre (2427 E. Park St.) was transferred from Rebecca Vance, Rapid City, to Bradley, Gidget, & Steven Palmer, Pierre, for $150,000.

On 01/25, title to Lot 16, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Karson Nieman & Sydney Marso, Ft. Pierre, for $65,000.

On 01/27, title to SW4 less Lot H-1, Sec. 10-112-80 was transferred from June Hackett, R. Telford, W. Telford, J. Telford, & V. Telford, Sheridan, WY, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $473,400.

On 01/27, title to Wither’s Outlot 1 less the N50’ and less the S41’, and less Lots 1 & 2, Capitol Welding Addition in Sec. 2-110-79 was transferred from Tristar Properties LLC., Pierre, to Cody & Kelly Geffre, Pierre, for $50,000.

On 01/28, title to Lot 5, Blk. 2, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (612 N. Taylor Ave.) was transferred from Stevie & Heath Van Hill, Brookings, to Brandon Maahs, Pierre, for $300,000.

On 01/28, title to Lots 15-18, Blk. 1, Original Plat of Harrold (207 S. Harrison Ave.) was transferred from Dennis Larson, Blunt, to Jeff & Wanda Blaskowski, Harrold, for $58,000.

On 01/31, title to Lots 10 & 11, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2219 E. Dakota) was transferred from the Estate of Warren Sporer, Pierre, to Brett Wheelhouse LLC., Pierre, for $45,000.

On 01/31, title to all of Tract 1 less Lots 1A & 1B of Dry Run Tracts 1-11 (1181 Dry Run Rd) was transferred from Sarah & Lonnie Dozier, Pierre, to Timothy & Valerie Deick, Pierre, for $260,000.

On 01/31, title to Jensen’s Outlot 4, Sec. 7-110-78 (953 Dry Run Rd) was transferred from Patricia Storms, Pierre, to Lonnie & Sarah Dozier, Pierre, for $360,000.

On 01/31, title to W44’ of Lots 17 & 18, Blk. 7, Original Plat of Pierre (110 W. Dakota) was transferred from South West Dakota Investments LLC., Pierre, to Kelso LLC., Pierre, for $60,000.

