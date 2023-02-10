Jan. 9, Matthew & Colleen Vukovich, Pierre, purchased 204 N. Tyler, Pierre, from Robert & Ann Christianson, Pierre, for $225,000.

Jan. 13, Tye & Sabrina Johnson, Pierre, purchased 1402 N. Harrison, Pierre, from Carla Berry Living Trust, Pierre, for $200,000.

