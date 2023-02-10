featured Hughes County Land Transfers for Jan. 9-31 Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 9, Matthew & Colleen Vukovich, Pierre, purchased 204 N. Tyler, Pierre, from Robert & Ann Christianson, Pierre, for $225,000.Jan. 13, Tye & Sabrina Johnson, Pierre, purchased 1402 N. Harrison, Pierre, from Carla Berry Living Trust, Pierre, for $200,000.Jan. 13, Brian & Amy Murphy, Pierre, purchased 129 Hyde Dr., Pierre, from Ashley & Blake Severyn, Pierre, for $440,750.Jan. 23, Monae Johnson, Pierre, purchased 107 S. Willow, Pierre, from Michelle Wang, Pierre, for $249,000.Jan. 23, Danny & Liz Schmautz, Ft. Pierre, purchased Lots 22-24, Blk. 19, Wyman’s Addition was transferred from the Estate of Judy Bauer, Harrold, for $25,000.Jan. 24, Krueger Properties LLC., Pierre, purchased 332 E. Missouri, Pierre, from Gerlach Living Trust, Tucson, AZ, for $125,500.Jan. 27, Griese Properties LLC., Pierre, purchased 110 N. Madison, Pierre, from the Estate of John Opp, Mission, TX, for $90,000.Jan. 27, Evan Olson, Pierre, purchased Lot 1, Blk. 1, Riverview Second Addition, Pierre, from Daniel & Sheel Staal, Hanford, CA, and Visalia, CA, for $237,000.Jan. 27, CLearwater 1 Inc., Pierre, purchased 212 W. Prospect, Pierre, from Foster Rentals Inc., Pierre, for $90,000.Jan. 31, Daniel & Tamara Satterlee, Pierre, purchased 208 S. Van Buren, Pierre, from Brian Olson & Rachel Larson, Ft. Pierre, for $220,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.