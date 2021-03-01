On 01/19, title to E2 of Lots 31-34, Blk. 55, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from James & Rebecca Patzer, Pierre, to Brittany Samuelson, Pierre, for $149,500.
On 01/20, title to Lots 21-22, Blk. 35, Wells Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Beverly Krietlow & Kara Rolland, Pierre, to Kurt & Tanya Kreitlow, Pierre, for $95,000.
On 01/20, title to Lots 1-2, Blk. 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (517 N. Grand Ave.) was transferred from the Enid Hyde Trust, Pierre, to James Wald & Sherri Sundem Wald, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 01/21, title to Lots 6-9 ex. E70’, Blk. 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (508 W. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Jason & Teresa Gilk, Pierre, to Teton River Real Estate LLC., Sheboygan, WI, for $195,000.
On 01/21, title to E70’ of Lots 6-9, Blk. 45, Fifth Railways Addition, Pierre was transferred from Lawrence & Carin Hayn, Pierre, to Cody Richter, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 01/21, title to E70’ of Lots 6-9, Blk. 45, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (504 W. Capitol Ave.) was transferred from Cody Richter, Pierre, to Teton River Real Estate LLC., Sheboygan, WI, for $205,000.
On 01/21, title to Lots 27-29 ex. the S9’ of Lot 27, Hillsdale Addition Replat, Pierre and Lots 29-30 & the E2 of vacated Willow St. adj., Blk 5, Usticks Subdivision of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Louis & Desirae Vanroekel, Deadwood, to Paul Ras & Adel Ras, Pierre, for $209,000.
On 01/22, title to Lot 17, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Tyler Van Asperen, Pierre, for $15,000.
On 01/25, title to Lots 6-11 with E2 vacant alley adjacent, Blk. 14, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Fourth Street LLC., Sioux Falls, to Randall Wright & Larry Volek, Pierre, for $287,000.
On 01/25, title to Lot 6, Blk. 4, Stoeser’s Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Mark & Cheri Rath, Pierre, to Scott & Shawna Fullerton, Pierre, for $51,000.
On 01/26, title to Lot 4A of Robinson Acres was transferred from Donald & Debra Wilkins, Carlos, MN, to Alan & Jean Peterson, Pierre, for $25,500.
On 01/26, title to Lot 16, Blk. 4, Riverview Park Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from Sharon Gienger, Pierre, to Megan & Christopher Kwilinski, Pierre, for $225,500.
On 01/26, title to the E64’ of Lots 24-28, Blk. 1, Palmer Place Addition, Pierre was transferred from Dawn Slama, Hot Springs, to Wendy & John Thiem, Pierre, for $199,500.
On 01/28, title to Lots 26-28 ex. W70’, Blk. 7, Wells Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Penn Williams III to Ronald Gunn, Pierre, for $73,000.
On 01/29, title to Lot 14 less 7’ of S160’, Woodriver Estates was transferred from the Susan Mollison Revocable Trust, Pierre, to the James Mollison Revocable Trust, Pierre, for $700,000.
