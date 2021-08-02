On 07/01, title to Lot 1B, Divot Estates was transferred from William & Armie Scoular, Mesa, AZ, to Severin & Naomi Boe, Pierre, for $235,000.
On 07/01, title to Lot 14, Blk. 5, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Angel & Desiree Corrales, Pierre, to Laurie Nuske, Pierre, for $183,000.
On 07/01, title to W142.5’ of Lot 10 in Hyde Subdivision, Sec. 2-110-79 (4556 SD Hwy 34) was transferred from John & Dawn Koch, Pierre, to Todd Wilkinson, Pierre, for $215,000.
On 07/01, title to Lot 12, Blk. 3, Neltom Addition, Pierre was transferred from Carla Heller, Pierre, to Dennis & Jacqeline Richey, Pierre, for $115,191.14.
On 07/01, title to Blk. 1 together with S2 adjoining Crescent St., Korkow’s Addition, Blunt (308 N. Bluff Ave.,) was transferred from Satori Property Management LLC., Pierre, to Mervin & Gail Ferris, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 07/01, title to Lots 17-20, Blk. 4, Smith’s Addition to Blk. 4-5 & 9 of Original Town of Blunt and Lot 7-9, Blk. 4, Original Plat of Blunt (209 E. Butte St.) was transferred from Satori Property Management LLC., Pierre, to Mervin & Gail Ferris, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 07/01, title to Ray Lot 1, W240’ of N247.3’, Lot 4, Tract D of Tracts A-D all in Sec. 4-111-79 (202 Grey Goose Rd.) was transferred from Raymond & Linda Ondell, Pierre, to Amity Bass & Clyde Bass, Jr., Pierre, for $232,000.
On 07/01, title to SW4 of Sec. 10-112-78, SW4 of Sec. 28-112-77, & E2 of Sec. 29-112-77 (1801 SD Hwy 1804) was transferred from Russell Spaid, Sioux Falls, to Rocky Spaid, Pierre, for $691,200.
On 07/02, title to Lot 8, Blk. 17, Cactus Heights, Pierre (812 Plum Dr.) was transferred from Mark & Lou Taylor, Ft. Pierre, to Joseph & Linda Haynes, Pierre, for $295,000.
On 07/02, title to the E2 of Lots 16-19, Blk. 22, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Chance & Shelby Overweg, Pierre, to Andrew & Alexandria Leif, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 07/02, title to Lot 15, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Jacob & Katie Parsons, Pierre, for $63,000.
On 07/02, title to Hobert Tract 1 in Sec. 21-112-74 was transferred from David & Barbara Hobert, Highmore, to Ryan & Kendra Moran, Harrold, for $8,577.50.
On 07/02, title to W42’ of Lots 24-28, Blk. 34, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Andrew & Alexandria Leif, Pierre, to Kimberlee Geuther, Pierre, for $134,500.
On 07/06, title to N2 of Lot 27, Lots 28-29, Blk. 1, Original Plat, Pierre (316 S. Ree St.) was transferred from Jeffery & Connie Pierce, Pierre,to Donald Sharkey, Pierre, for $168,000.
On 07/06, title to N10’ of Lot 15, Lot 16, Blk. 2, Steygmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (514 N. Highland Ave.) was transferred from Linda Roadcap, Pierre, to Kirk & Lacy Jo Beebout, Pierre, for $265,331.
On 07/06, title to Lot 21, Blk 4, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Audra Evans, Pierre, to Kyle & Jessica Holt, Pierre, for $191,000.
On 07/06, title to Lots 4 & 5, Southgate Addition, Pierre (1902 Eastgate Ave.) was transferred from Campbell Properties Limited Partnership, Minneapolis, MN, to Agree Limited Partnership, Bloomfield Hills, MI, for $2,420,000.
On 07/08, title to Lot 1, Sunset Subdivision, Pierre was transferred from James & Ramona Oehlerking, Pierre, to Jacob Wagner, Pierre, for $42,500.
On 07/09, title to Lots 11-12 & E2 of Lot 13, Blk. 122, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Mark Kelsey, Sioux Falls, to Sully Avenue LLC., Pierre, for $33,000.
