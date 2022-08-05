On 07/11, title to an undivided ⅓ interest in Sec. 32-112-75 & SW4 Sec. 33-112-75 was transferred from Curtis Gross, Oak Point, TX, to Austin Gross, Blunt, for $330,000.
On 07/11, title to Lot 6 less N15’, Lot 7 less S3.6’, Blk. 6, Central Addition, Pierre (628 N. Highland Ave.) was transferred from Conrad & Sakura Rohleder, Salem, OR, to Alan Vester, Pierre, for $152,000.
On 07/14, title to Lots 1-8, 36-42 and Lots D & E, Blk. 73; Lots 1-12, 41-50 together with vacant alley; Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (Lincoln Trailer Ct.) was transferred from Rex & James Riis, Pierre, to Iseman Homes Inc., Sioux Falls, for $1,200,000.
On 07/14, title to Lots 6, 7, and N2 Lot 8, Blk. 66, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Aaron Clark, Pierre, to Sheila Clark, Pierre, for $45,000.
On 07/14, title to Lot 41, Falcon Ridge Subdivision of the N2SE4 & NE4 of Sec. 15-111-79 was transferred from Becker Johnson LLP., Pierre, to Andrew, John, & Ashley McCloud, Pierre, for $67,000.
On 07/14, title to Lot 10, Blk. 1, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (614 N. Maple) was transferred from John & Allyson Coleman, Woodbridge, VA, to Todd & Holly Jones, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 07/14, title to Lot 3C-R, Wall Plaza Addition — Replat of Lot 3C and Lot 3 Remainder, Pierre (1526 N. Lowell Ave.) was transferred from Jason & Amy Ondell, Pierre, to T-N-C Properties LLC., Pierre, for $850,000.
On 07/15, title to Lots 24 & 25, Blk. 32, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (520 N. Huron) was transferred from Kyle McKeever, Ft. Pierre, to Amy De Santis, Pierre, for $160000.
On 07/15, title to Lot 2, Sunset Meadows Addition (28893 Puckett St., Pierre) was transferred from Gregory & Jacqueline Monroe, Sedalia, MO, to Aaron & Alexis Schoenefeld, Pierre, for $390,000.
On 07/15, title to E20’ of Lot 24, all Lot 25, and W1’ Lot 26, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre (111 E. Fifth St.) was transferred from Clay Kusser, Pierre, to Andrew White, Pierre, for $165,000.
