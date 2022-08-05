On 07/11, title to an undivided ⅓ interest in Sec. 32-112-75 & SW4 Sec. 33-112-75 was transferred from Curtis Gross, Oak Point, TX, to Austin Gross, Blunt, for $330,000.

On 07/11, title to Lot 6 less N15’, Lot 7 less S3.6’, Blk. 6, Central Addition, Pierre (628 N. Highland Ave.) was transferred from Conrad & Sakura Rohleder, Salem, OR, to Alan Vester, Pierre, for $152,000.

