Hughes County Land Transfers for July 13-18
Aug 4, 2023

07/13, Samantha Dewell, Rapid City, purchased Lot 32, Blk. 3, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre, from Jerrie Goschm Pierre, for $76,000.

07/14, Max Gors, Pierre, purchased 103 E. Wynoka, Pierre, from Tyler & Brianna Schumacher, Watertown, for $167,000.

07/14, Kyle Fisel & Hope Enright, Pierre, purchased 407 N. Huron, Pierre, from William & Bethany Schwarz, Pierre, for $246,000.

07/14, William & Bethany Schwarz, Pierre, purchased 2322 Callaway Ct., Pierre, from Andrew & Valerie Eggebraaten, Ft. Pierre, for $480,000.

07/17, Jacob Cadwell & Allison Graviett-Pfaff, Pierre, purchased 416 S. Tyler, Pierre, from Rosanne & Peter Leong, Bismarck, ND, for $165,000.

07/18, Patrick & Nicole Barnes, Pierre, purchased 608 Yucca Dr., Pierre, from Jessica & Amy Inglis, Carson City, NV, for $300,000.
