07/13, Samantha Dewell, Rapid City, purchased Lot 32, Blk. 3, Harmony Hills Addition, Pierre, from Jerrie Goschm Pierre, for $76,000.

07/14, Max Gors, Pierre, purchased 103 E. Wynoka, Pierre, from Tyler & Brianna Schumacher, Watertown, for $167,000.

