On 07/18, title to R70’ of Lots 7 & 8, Blk. 16, Well’s Addition, Pierre (316 ½ S. Madison) was transferred from Lindana LLC., Pierre, to Jeffery Garrett, Pierre, for $135,000.
On 07/18, title to Lot 49, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre (1440 Northstar Ave.) was transferred from the Estate of Jack Horner to Miles Bruzelius & Sara Kjetland, Pierre, for $177,250.
On 07/18, title to Lot 8 of Beck’s Residential Lots in Sec. 4-112-80 (213 Shoreline St., Pierre) was transferred from Ronald & Maty Russell, Spearfish, to Dwane & Lois Russell Irrevocable Family Trust Legacy Trust, Pierre, for $20,000.
On 07/19, title to Lots 23-26, Blk. 69, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (432 S. Taylor) was transferred from Wyatt & Devon Shields, Pierre, to Feliberto Corrales & Daniel Hernandez, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 07/19, title to Lot 1, King Addition (28845 Perch Place, Pierre) was transferred from Shelly Iburg, Mondovi, WI, to Wyatt & Devon Shields, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 07/19, title to W100’ of S200’ of Lot 3, Mateer Addition, less Lot PE1 and less Plat of Lots 1R & 2R, Pierre was transferred from Karl Limited Liability Partnership, Gregory, to 3D LLC., Pierre, for $575,000.
On 07/22, title to Lot 19, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (119 Linnell St.) was transferred from Amanda, Kelly, & Michelle Krueger, Sioux Falls, to Travis & Elizabeth Collier, Pierre, for $87,500.
On 07/22, title to Lot 19, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (119 Linnell St.) was transferred from the Estate of Lon Krueger, Denver, CO, to Travis & Elizabeth Collier, Pierre, for $87,500.
