On 07/18, title to R70’ of Lots 7 & 8, Blk. 16, Well’s Addition, Pierre (316 ½ S. Madison) was transferred from Lindana LLC., Pierre, to Jeffery Garrett, Pierre, for $135,000.

On 07/18, title to Lot 49, Blk. 1, Airbase Acres Addition, Pierre (1440 Northstar Ave.) was transferred from the Estate of Jack Horner to Miles Bruzelius & Sara Kjetland, Pierre, for $177,250.

