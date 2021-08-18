On 07/19, title to Lot 2, Sunset Ridge Addition was transferred from William & Nancy Koupal, Pierre, to Nathan & Jessica Entingh, Pierre, for $85,000.
On 07/21, title to Lot 88, Oahe Acres Subdivision was transferred from Terry & Mary Varilek, Pierre, to Gregory & Cheryl Hedrick, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 07/22, title to N2SE4, Sec. 17-111-79 — N of Meadow St & W of HWY 1804 ex Sunset Meadows was transferred from Mary & Brian Puckett, Pierre, to Bruce & Denise Telkamp, Pierre, for $240,000.
On 07/22, title to Lots 34 & 35, Blk 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2226 E. Park St.) was transferred from Brian & Mary Puckett, Pierre, to Kathy Mahto, Pierre, for $60,000.
On 07/22, title to Lot 22, Blk 20, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1613 Circle Drive) was transferred from Marilyn Koch, Pierre, to Ryan & Whitney Brunner, Pierre, for $340,000.
On 07/23, title to the E2 of Lots 21-24, Blk 20, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre (214 E. 8th St.) was transferred from the Estate of Gregory Hoberg, La Vernia, TX, to Gary & Susan Kemnitz, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 07/23, title to Lot 4, Blk 4, Oahe Addition, Pierre (802 Mellette Ave.) was transferred from Bridget Stoeser, Pierre, to Thomas Hatfield, Pierre, for $210,000.
On 07/23, title to Condo Unit 3, Lot 1, Highlands Ridge West, Pierre (2000 E. 4th St.) was transferred from SLH Holdings LLC., Brookings, to Bridget Stoeser, Pierre, for $313,000.
On 07/23, title to Lot 3, Sunrise Subdivision, Pierre (1808 Grandview St.) was transferred from Lynn & Joyce Goehring, Greeley, CO, to Adam & Jill Sitzman, Pierre, for $425,000.
On 07/23, title to Lots 34 & 35, Blk. 98, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2226 E. Park) was transferred from Ron Young, Canistota, to Mary Hove, Pierre, for $30,000.
On 07/23, title to Lots 1 & 2 ex. E20’ of Lot 2, Blk. 2, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre (711 W. Second) was transferred from William & Daria Bossman, Omaha, NE, to Richard & Karen Hilder, Pierre, for $268,500.
