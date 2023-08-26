07/19, David Foster, Pierre, purchased 1823 Kennedy Dr., Pierre, from Karly Winter & Brett Goodwin, Aberdeen, for $386,000.

07/20, Benson & Madison Kleinschmidt, Harrold, purchased W2SE4 in Sec. 15-110-75 and N2NE4 in Sec. 12-111-75 from Lee & Dawn Kleinschmidt, Harrold, for $400,000.

