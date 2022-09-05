On 07/25, title to NW4NW4 less right-of-way and less All Business Subdivision; Lot 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 of Lot 1-11, All Business Subdivision; all in Sec. 24-111-79 was transferred from Andrew Anderson, Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC., Pierre, for $250,000.

On 07/26, title to E64.73’ of N120.04’ of Lot 1R of the Plat of Lots 1R & 2R, a subdivision of Lots 1-3, Mateer Addition, Pierre (314 W. Sioux) was transferred from Yogi Cleaners Inc. DBA Super 8, Pierre, to Zanrod LLC. DBA Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Pierre, for $45,000.

