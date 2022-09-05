On 07/25, title to NW4NW4 less right-of-way and less All Business Subdivision; Lot 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 of Lot 1-11, All Business Subdivision; all in Sec. 24-111-79 was transferred from Andrew Anderson, Pierre, to BKB Properties LLC., Pierre, for $250,000.
On 07/26, title to E64.73’ of N120.04’ of Lot 1R of the Plat of Lots 1R & 2R, a subdivision of Lots 1-3, Mateer Addition, Pierre (314 W. Sioux) was transferred from Yogi Cleaners Inc. DBA Super 8, Pierre, to Zanrod LLC. DBA Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Pierre, for $45,000.
On 07/26, title to Lot 12, Blk. 2, Brookstone Addition, Pierre (2205 Brookstone Loop) was transferred from Angela Moran, Sioux Falls, to Victor & Sarah Strasburg, Pierre, for $429,000.
On 07/27, title to Lot 1, Blk. 3, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (515 N. Highland) was transferred from Faren Wolter, Annapolis, MD, to Gavin & Gabrielle Munson and Ryan & Katherine Munson, Pierre, for $234,000.
On 07/27, title to S320’ of E150’ less the S160’ of the E150’ of the S2 NW4SE4SE4, Sec. 32-112-79 (119 Dove Rd.) was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Steven Fahey & Dana Ertz, Pierre, for $220,000.
On 07/27, title to Tracts 6 & 7 of Dry Run Tracts 1-11 (1180 Corral Rd.) was transferred from Heather Pelle, Trustee of the Murphy Family Trust, Pierre, to Dusty & Heather Pelle, Pierre, for $200,000.
On 07/27, title to Unit #2 including 25% commons area in the Smith & Baumann LLP Master Deed located in Lots 18 & 19 & E25’ of Lot 20, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (930 W. Pleasant Dr. #2) was transferred from Charles & Karen Humphrey, Pierre, to Timothy & Kristie Fiegen, Pierre, for $160,500.
On 07/28, title to W2 of Lots 25-28, Blk. 20, Euclid Avenue Addition, Pierre (202 E. Eighth St.) was transferred from Cam Rentals LLC., Ft. Pierre, to Hollie Stoeser, Pierre, for $225,000.
On 07/29, title to Lots 14 & 15 together with E8’ vacated alley adj., Blk. 2, Central Addition, Pierre (607 N. Highland) was transferred from Vern McGhee & Jacquelin Tuberquia n/k/a Jaqueline McGhee, Pierre, to Brigid Hoffman, Pierre, for $245,500.
On 07/29, title to Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 48, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (21 S. Taylor) was transferred from Dale & Myrna Hartmann, Pierre, to Jameson Rancour & Brooke Eckert, Pierre, for $220,000.
On 07/29, title to Lots 24-28, Blk. 1, Palmer Place Addition, Pierre (321 W. 4th St.) was transferred from Jerry & Karen Wattier, Sioux Falls, to Collin & Cassidy Blade, Pierre, for $280,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.