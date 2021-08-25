On 07/26, title to Lot 2, Cox’s Subdivision of Lots 11-13, Blk 14, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (421 W. Capitol) was transferred from Jayson & Amanda Klinger, Pierre, to Kenneth & Ashlee Spiger, Pierre, for $131,000.
On 07/26, title to Lots 9-11 & E2 of adj vac. alley, Blk. 10, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre (1001 N. Evans) was transferred from Karen Sterling, Ft. Pierre, to Nadine Kepford & James Agneau, Pierre, for $30,000.
On 07/27, title to W16’ of Lot 6, Lot 7, E12’ of Lot 8, Blk. 127, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (2217 E. Sully Ave.) was transferred from Kelli Maberry, Pierre, to Juanita Anderson, Pierre, for $160,000.
On 07/28, title to Lot 20, Sunset Meadows was transferred from Randy & Gail Tennant, Onida, to Larry Zieman, Box Elder, for $35,000.
On 07/28, title to Lot 7, Heritage Ridge Addition, Pierre (1967 Vista Loop) was transferred from Darin & Joy Johnson, Tea, to Rany & Gail Tennant, Pierre, for $450,000.
On 07/28, title to Lot 12, Blk. 74, Fifth Railway, Pierre was transferred from Trucano Novelty Inc. f/k/a Automatic Vendors, Deadwood, to Coyle Properties LLC., Pierre, for $37,500.
On 07/29, title to Lots 7-9, Blk. 14, Wells Addition, Pierre (215 S. Madison) was transferred from Frankie Hice & Cornelia Barbara, Prairie Grove, AR, to Kathleen Davis, Pierre, for $239,000.
On 07/29, title to Lots 16-20 & W2 of vac. alley, Blk. 17, Park Addition, Pierre (614 S. Roosevelt Ave.) was transferred from Gary Snow, Pierre, to Sully Avenue LLC., Pierre, for $195,000.
On 07/29, title to Vance Addition; and Lots 13-14 & vac. alley, Nelson’s Sub of Thomas Outlot 1, Pierre (1022 W. Elizabeth) was transferred from Darla Livermont, Rapid City, to Bailey Fierro, Pierre, for $175,000.
On 07/29, title to the S24’ of Lots 15, Lots 16-18, Blk. 2, Original Plat; and Lots 1-2, B.J. Templeton's Subdivision, Pierre (520 W. Dakota) was transferred from Integrity Investments Inc., Pierre, to MCPM LLP., Pierre, for $525,000.
On 07/29, title to Lots 14, Lots 15 ex. the S24’, Blk. 2, Original Plat, Pierre (327 S. Ree St.) was transferred from Maxine Kinsella, Pierre, to MCPM LLP., Pierre, for $85,000.
On 07/30, title to Lot 1, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Oliver Redden, to Brenda Hillmer, Pierre, for $150,000.
On 07/30, title to Lot 89, Oahe Acres was transferred from Tyson Bramblee & Jay Mason, Pierre, to Travis & Juli Hedrick, Ft. Pierre, for $30,000.
On 07/30, title to Lot 90, Oahe Acres was transferred from Lois Schmidt, Pierre, to Travis & Julie Hedrick, Ft. Pierre, for $30,000.
On 07/30, title to Lots 25 & 26, Blk. 2, Pierre Original Plat was transferred from Gary Snow, Pierre, to Darnall Enterprises LLC., Pierre, for $301,000.
On 07/30, title to Lots 1-2, Lot 13 with W2 vac. alley adj, Lot 14 with E2 vac. alley adj, Blk. 17, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (215 W. Broadway) was transferred from Tammy Williams, Custer, to Ryan & Ellen Marty, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 07/30, title to Lot 15, Prairie Vista Estates, Pierre (2110 Vista Loop) was transferred from Doug & Kim Paxton, Pierre, to Matthew & Kristen Grohs, Pierre, for $360,000.
On 07/30, title to Lots 17-20, Blk. 45, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (212 S. Pierce) was transferred from Kristen & Matthew Grohs, Pierre, to Garrett Hubbell & Kimberly Grambihler, Pierre, for $225,000.
