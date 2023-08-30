featured Hughes County Land Transfers for July 27-31 Aug 30, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 07/27, LCR LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased 110 S. Willow, Pierre, from the Estate of Dona Hubbard, for $31,000.07/27, Austin Gross, Blunt, purchased an undivided 13.75% interest in the N2 & SE4 Sec. 33-112-75 from Dawn Koch, Pierre, for $99,000.07/27, LCR LLC., Ft. Pierre, purchased 420 W. Second St., Pierre, from Dona Hubbard, Gilbert, AZ, for $292,600.07/27, Brock Wallman Construction Inc., Pierre, purchased 604 Yucca Drive, Pierre, from Zachery & Lyssa Bruzelius, Pierre, for $300,000.07/28, McCarty Family LLP, Missoula, MT, purchased Wagner Tract 1 in SW4 Sec. 15-112-79 from the Estate of Thomas Wagner, Pierre, for $750,000.07/28, Patrick Brekken & Jennie Mullerleile, Pierre, purchased 519 N. Huron, Pierre, from Melinda & Mark Miller, Palm City, FL, for $424,000.07/31, Jerome Meier & Dede Janzen, Pierre, purchased 28880 Clover Rd. from Daniel & Erin Powell, Holabird, for $449,000.07/31, Karber Properties LLC., Pierre, purchased 215 E. Dakota, Pierre, from James Glover, Pierre, for $98,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
