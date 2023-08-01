07/03, Connie Dahl, Pierre, purchased 1020 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, from Paul & Shirley Bonhorst, Pierre, for $262,000.

07/05, Benjamin & Katie Caven, Inwood, IA, purchased Lot 26, Falcon Ridge Subdivision from Shane & Deni Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $85,000.

