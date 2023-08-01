featured Hughes County Land Transfers for July 3-11 Aug 1, 2023 Aug 1, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 07/03, Connie Dahl, Pierre, purchased 1020 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, from Paul & Shirley Bonhorst, Pierre, for $262,000.07/05, Benjamin & Katie Caven, Inwood, IA, purchased Lot 26, Falcon Ridge Subdivision from Shane & Deni Hollingsworth, Pierre, for $85,000.07/06, First United Methodist Church of Pierre purchased 120 N. Yankton, Pierre, from Luke & Trinity Schuetzle, Pierre, for $170,000.07/07, Steven & Sarah Nickels, Pierre, purchased 200 N. Johnson, Pierre, from Allen & Emily Munger, Highmore, for $470,000.07/10, Douglas & Erica Coughlin, Pierre, purchased 1013 Winchester Dr., Pierre, from John & Krista Clark, Elkhorn, WI, for $380,000.07/10, Ada Powell & Philip Murphy, Pierre, purchased 421 N. Huron, Pierre, from Mark & Danette Zickrick, Pierre, for $325,000.07/11, Brandy Miesner, Pierre, purchased 101 W. Prospect Ave., Pierre, Unit #8, from Diane Mellan, Pierre, for $195,000.07/11, Derryl & Kelly Smith, Kansasville, WI, purchased 301 & 309 Missouri Ave., Pierre, from Robert Smith, Pierre, for $346,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
