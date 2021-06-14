On 06/01, title to SW4, Sec. 28-111-76 was transferred from Esther Singleton, Rapid City, to John & Elizabeth Bourk, Sturgis, for $202,843.28.

On 06/01, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, Flag Mountain Village Addition, Pierre was transferred from Binylam Belayneh & Eleny Alemayehu, Sioux Falls, to Andrew & Haidee Larson, Pierre, for $186,000.

On 06/01, title to Lot 15-16 & the S5’ of Lot 17, Blk. 4, Usticks Sub. of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joshua & Amanda Haeder, Huron, to Matthew Tribble & Anna Van Roekel, Pierre, for $250,000.

On 06/01, title to Lots 25-27, Blk. 14, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joanne Pullman, Lake Preston, to Cole & Jennifer Uecker, Pierre, for $119,500.

On 06/03, title to Lot 4, Blk. 2, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas & Deborah Farnsworth, Pierre, to Meghan Dilges, Pierre, for $351,000.

On 06/03, title to Lot 3, Sunset Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jason & Meghan Dilges, Pierre, to William Colson, Pierre, for $605,000.

On 06/04, title to Lot 1, Blk. 3, Fruitwood Subdivision was transferred from Philip & Jean Carlson, Friend, NE, to Gary & Nicole Morris, Pierre, for $187,000.

On 06/04, title to the E70’ of Lots 9-11, Blk. 49, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Washington, DC, to Gordon & Susan Beckwith, Pierre, for $119,500.

On 06/04, title to Lot A-R1 of Plat of Lots 1-R1 to A-R6 of Lots A-L, Sec. 2-112-80 was transferred from Steven & Sharon Miller, Pierre, to Jeff Jurgensen, Rapid City, for $133,500.

On 06/04, title to Lots 25-27, Blk. 13, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & June Bradley, Pierre, to Colin & Ashley Powell, Pierre, for $185,000.

