On 06/01, title to SW4, Sec. 28-111-76 was transferred from Esther Singleton, Rapid City, to John & Elizabeth Bourk, Sturgis, for $202,843.28.
On 06/01, title to Lot 2, Blk. 1, Flag Mountain Village Addition, Pierre was transferred from Binylam Belayneh & Eleny Alemayehu, Sioux Falls, to Andrew & Haidee Larson, Pierre, for $186,000.
On 06/01, title to Lot 15-16 & the S5’ of Lot 17, Blk. 4, Usticks Sub. of Bosler’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joshua & Amanda Haeder, Huron, to Matthew Tribble & Anna Van Roekel, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 06/01, title to Lots 25-27, Blk. 14, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joanne Pullman, Lake Preston, to Cole & Jennifer Uecker, Pierre, for $119,500.
On 06/03, title to Lot 4, Blk. 2, Ulmen’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from Thomas & Deborah Farnsworth, Pierre, to Meghan Dilges, Pierre, for $351,000.
On 06/03, title to Lot 3, Sunset Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Jason & Meghan Dilges, Pierre, to William Colson, Pierre, for $605,000.
On 06/04, title to Lot 1, Blk. 3, Fruitwood Subdivision was transferred from Philip & Jean Carlson, Friend, NE, to Gary & Nicole Morris, Pierre, for $187,000.
On 06/04, title to the E70’ of Lots 9-11, Blk. 49, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Washington, DC, to Gordon & Susan Beckwith, Pierre, for $119,500.
On 06/04, title to Lot A-R1 of Plat of Lots 1-R1 to A-R6 of Lots A-L, Sec. 2-112-80 was transferred from Steven & Sharon Miller, Pierre, to Jeff Jurgensen, Rapid City, for $133,500.
On 06/04, title to Lots 25-27, Blk. 13, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Michael & June Bradley, Pierre, to Colin & Ashley Powell, Pierre, for $185,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.