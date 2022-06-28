On 06/14, title to Lots 1-12 together with S2 Vac. Louise Ave., Blk. 25, Smith’s Addition, Blunt (408 & 412 N. Ree St.) was transferred from Ronald & Kathy Orstad, Crooks, to Christopher & Julie Trager, Blunt, for $55,000.
On 06/15, title to Lot 9, Dell Acres (20304 Cedar Ct.) was transferred from Joseph Eide, Whitewood, to Daniel & Rebecca Maciejczak, Pierre, for $251,000.
On 06/15, title to Lots 4 & 5, Blk. 30, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre (333 N. Grand) was transferred from Randall & Alice Wright, Pierre, to Amber Pirraglia, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 06/15, title to Lot 15, Blk. 1, Nystrom’s First Addition (221 E. Spring Creek Drive) was transferred from Jeremy & Sherry Frost, Onida, to Susan Yerges, Verona, WI, for $391,000.
On 06/15, title to Lots 26-28 less the S10’ of Lot 26, Blk. 38, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (102 S. Taylor) was transferred from Alex & Melissa Stuefen, Elkton, to Jordan & Cynthia Hammer, Pierre, for $151,555.62.
On 06/15, title to Lot 4, Blk. 3, Thompson’s Replat of Neltom Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mark & Tanna Zabel, Pierre, to William Clark, Pierre, for $419,500.
On 06/16, title to Lot 11, Blk. 6, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (2013 Antelope St.) was transferred from Joshua Bench-Bresher, Piedmont, to Sean Luken & Alica Halls, Pierre, for $293,700.
On 06/16, title to Lot 18, Nystrom’s Second Addition, Pierre (118 Linnell St.) was transferred from Jeffrey & Tamara Breckenridge, Deadwood, to Michael Johnson & Brenda Stover-Johnson, Rapid City, for $159,000.
On 06/17, title to Lot 7, Blk. 16, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (801 Plum Dr.) was transferred from Blair & Valerie Lunde, Watertown, to Mason Propst & Sarah Linn, Pierre, for $350,000.
On 06/17, title to Lot 26 less the S50’, Plateau Addition, Pierre (1905 Table St.) was transferred from Estate of Steven Robinson, Missouri Valley, IA, to Cale Zickrick, Pierre, for $215,000.
On 06/17, title to S125’ of Lots 12 & 13, together with W35’ of S125’ vacant Ella Place Street, Blk. 12, Prentice & Darlings Subdivision of Hathaway & Prentice, Pierre (1030 W. Capitol) was transferred from Pedro Santos & Nelly Nord, Pierre, to Timothy & Megan Gross, Pierre for $265,000.
On 06/17, title to Lot 31, Blk. 21, Cactus Heights Addition, Pierre (1917 Riggs Dr.) was transferred from Myrna & Daniel Buckles, Chandler, AZ, to Nelly Nord, Pierre for $300,000.
