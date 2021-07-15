On 06/21, title to Lot 22, Dakota Landing Estates was transferred from Annette Engel, Piedmont, to Larry Schall, Kearney, NE, for $20,000.
On 06/21, title to Lot 27, Blk. 2, Riverview Addition, Pierre was transferred from Doyle & Kelly Charron, Pierre, to Donald Charron, Jasper, IN, for $165,000.
On 06/21, title to Lot 6R, Prairie Rose Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert Johnson, Lake Wales, FL, to Harry & Emily Decker, Pierre, for $41,500.
On 06/22, title to Lots 8 & 9, Crested Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from VanRoekel Properties LLC., Deadwood, to Kris Edwards, Pierre, for $40,000.
On 06/22, title to the W65’ of S30’ of Lot 2, Blk. 50, Fifth Railway Addition, Lot 3 ex. E75’ of N12.5’ & ex. S424.5’ of E95’, Pierre was transferred from SF Group LLC., Pierre, to Jordan Pierce, Pierre, for $92,000.
On 06/22, title to Lot 10, Mentor Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Duane Schmautz, Pierre, to Blaine & Kelsey Geppert, Pierre, for $320,000.
On 06/22, title to the E72.6’ of Lot 7, Lot 8, Lakeview Acres Addition, Pierre was transferred from Russell Hinders & Donna Tschetter, Pierre, to Leann Grev, Pierre, for $330,000.
On 06/23, title to the E44’ of W189’ of S30’ of Lot 6, E44’ of W189’ of Lot 7, Blk. 14, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Griese Properties LLC., Pierre, to Karen Lindbloom, Pierre, for $185,000.
On 06/23, title to Lot 6, Blk. 4, Hillsdale Addition, Pierre was transferred from Karen Lindbloom, Pierre, to Debra Peterson, Pierre, for $287,000.
On 06/23, title to the R28’ of F110’ of Lots 15-18, Blk. 46, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from VII LLC., Pierre, to Park Avenue LLC., Pierre, for $75,000.
On 06/23, title to the R28’ of F110’ for Lots 15-18, Blk. 46, Fifth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Park Avenue LLC., Pierre, to Cody Lorenz, Pierre, for $145.
On 06/24, title to Lot 20-24, Blk. 85, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the Estate of Dennis Brady, Pierre, to Buell & Maxine Maberry, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 06/24, title to Lot 1, Sand Addition, Pierre (840 N. Garfield) was transferred from Oahe Land Development Inc. & First National Bank, Pierre, to Karst Properties LLC., Ft. Pierre, for $700,000.
On 06/24, title to Lots 16 &17, Blk. 90, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre (1502 E. Dakota) was transferred from Robyn Dell, Woodland Park, CO, to Sharon & Ernest Suhn, Pierre, for $130,000.
On 06/24, title to Lots 1-11, Lots 12-22, west of State Hwy 14 and Row, Blk. 3, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre was transferred from R.C. Pierre, Sioux Falls, to Denali Ridge Limited Partnership, Sioux Falls, for $1,000,000.
On 06/25, title to Lot 15 & S57.4’ of Lot 16, Blk. 6, First Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Falcon Partnership, Pierre, to Harvey & Renee Wald, Pierre, for $180,000.
On 06/25, title to Lot 1, Blk. 4, Riverplace 2nd Addition, Pierre was transferred from James Thompson, Pierre, to Neha Patel, Pierre, for $258,000.
On 06/25, title to Lot 9, Highland’s Ridge Addition, Pierre was transferred from Sandeep Gangula & Deepthl Goli, Powell, OH, to Eric & Tarrah Peterson, Pierre, for $259,900.
