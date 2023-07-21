featured Hughes County Land Transfers for June 21-30 Jul 21, 2023 Jul 21, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/21, Grossenburg Implement Inc., Pierre, purchased 301 N. Euclid, Pierre, from Crystal & Jason Hanson, Belle Fourche, for $300,000.06/22, Ruth & Lance Nixon, Pierre, purchased 316 ½ S. Madison, Pierre, from Jeffery Garrett & Hien Pham, Montrose, for $143,000.06/23, the Carl & Leetta Chaffner Revocable Living Trust, Pierre, purchased 704 S. Polk, Pierre, from Travis Duffy, Brandon, for $235,000.06/23, Royce Pease & Carly Loudner, Pierre, purchased 1005 W Elizabeth, Pierre, from Scott & Denise Kromarek, Emily, MN, for $248,000.06/26, Brock & Kelli Greenfield, Pierre, purchased 106 W. Eighth St., Pierre, from Guy & Kimberly Dibendetto, Pierre, for $379,900.06/26, JPM LLC., Pierre, purchased 412 W. Pleasant Dr., Pierre, from Susan & Steven Arnsen, Florence, for $49,000.06/27, Michael & Jean Haley Joint Revocable Living Trust, Mitchell, purchased 813 Plum Dr., Pierre, from Cameron & Elissa Howard, Palm Bay, FL, for $345,000.06/27, Joshua & Ann Orban, Pierre, purchased 810 W. Fourth St., Pierre, from Jess & Jill Marlow, Pierre, for $244,000.06/27, Jess & Jill Marlow, Pierre, purchased 4321 Sandwedge Dr., Pierre, from the Jane Page Trust, Kansas City, MO, for $345,000.06/28, Meredith Lee, Pierre, purchased 612 N. Poplar, Pierre, from Matthew & Ana Tribble f/k/a Ana Roekel, Sioux Falls, for $295,000.06/29, Jordan Rawstern, Blunt, purchased N2 Sec. 30-111-75 from Jeff & Sue Rawstern LLC., Blunt, for $1,167,963.06/30, Kenan Johnson, Pierre, purchased 2500 SD Hwy 1804 from Albert & Marsha Berreth, Cheyenne, WY, for $305,000.06/30, Laura Streich, Pierre, purchased 111 S. Monroe, Pierre, for Cameron & Theresa Cook, Cheyenne, WY, for $230,000.06/30, Allycen Herrman & Zachary Ablott, Blunt, purchased 301 N. Sheehan Ave., Pierre, from Cameron & Faith Goble, Lethbridge, AB, for $140,000.06/30, John & Paulette Frederickson, Spearfish, purchased 122 Linnell St., Pierre, from Mary Kurtenback, Woonsocket, for $185,000.06/30, Casey Stokes & Tessa, Pierre, purchased 611 N. Euclid, Pierre, from Vernon & Mary Niles, Plankinton, for $240,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Linguistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
