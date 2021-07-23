On 06-25, title to Lot 4, Blk. 1, Farm Island View Estates was transferred from Vincent & Aubrey Tyson, West Fargo, ND, to Jeremys & Darya McDaniel, Pierre, for $381,000.
On 06-25, title to Lots 18 & 19, Blk. 106, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from Joni Hansen, Pierre, to Bridgeforth Properties LLC., Pierre, for $135,000.
On 06-28, title to Lots 16-17 & the W10’ of Lot 18, Blk. 47, Park Addition, Pierre was transferred from Sandy Schmidt, Pierre, to Lisa Wofford, Pierre, for $62,000.
On 06-28, title to Lot 13-15 ex the E66’, Blk. 53, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre was transferred from the John Hipple Trust to Lauren Stanley, Pierre, for $120,000.
On 06-29, title to Lots 23-25, Sunset Meadows was transferred from Mary & Brian Puckett, Pierre, to Bruce & Denise Talkamp, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 06-30, title to the N10’ of Lot 27 & Lots 28-31, Blk. 14, First Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Mary Gates, Mimbres, NM, to Nelly Nord, Ft. Pierre, for $170,000.
On 06-30, title to E44’ of W145’ of S30’ of Lot 6, E44’ of W145’ of Lot 7, Blk. 14, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre was transferred from Griese Properties LLC., Pierre, to Jeffery Nord, Pierre, for $186,000.
On 06-30, title to Lot 3, Blk. 7, Stoeser Subdivision was transferred from Julie Cox & Bill Dodge, Sioux Falls, to Jessica Graham, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 06-30, title to E82.18’ of Lots 12-13, Blk. 1, View Heights Addition; and Lot 25, Blk. 1, Capitol Heights, Pierre was transferred from Chad & Tara Carter, Council Bluffs, IA, to Gary & Laurie Oliver, Pierre, for $320,000.
On 06-30, title to Lot 5, Blk. 4, Capitol Heights Addition, Pierre was transferred from Robert & Norma Slaba, Pierre, to Kimberly Weischesdel-McPherson & Jacob Buffington, Pierre, for $300,000.
