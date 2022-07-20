On 06/27, title to Lot 38, Shamrock Addition (29294 Reva St., Pierre) was transferred from Dennis Stanley & Patricia Nauman, Pierre, to Jenna Schweiss & Erin Severyn, Pierre, for $180,000.
On 06/27, title to Lots 1-6 less Lot H1 in Lot 1, Blk. 1, Original Plat, Pierre (633 E. Sioux) was transferred from Colleran Properties LLC., Pierre, to Helbig Properties LLC., Pierre, for $850,000.
On 06/27, title to Lots 4-6, Blk. 9, Capitol Addition, Pierre was transferred from Eric & Shannon Iversen, White River, to Aaron & Lori Iversen, Murdo, for $220,000.
On 06/28, title to R60’ of Lot 4, and E37.5’ of R60’ of Lot 5, Third Railway Addition, Pierre (115 S. Yankton) was transferred from Stephen & Leesa Webb, Pierre, to Robert & Stephanie Eulberg, Pierre, for $230,000.
On 06/28, title to Lots 9-11, Blk 4, Greeley & Sharp’s Addition, Pierre (1203 N. Euclid Ave.) was transferred from Maxine Hartman, Mesa, AZ, to TDSRE LLC., Pierre, for $190,000.
On 06/28, title to Lot 18, Blk. 1, Cactus Heights, Pierre (605 N. Taylor) was transferred from Darlene Braun, Pierre, to Onspec LLC., Pierre, for $135,000.
On 06/29, title to Lot 19, Blk. 3, Brookstone Addition, Pierre was transferred from Midwest Development of Pierre Inc., Pierre, to Christopher & Alana Schmidt, Pierre, for $64,000.
On 06/29, title to Lot 2, Blk. 3 of Plat of Blks. 1-5, Subdivision of Blk. 6, Riverview Park Addition, Pierre (2308 E. Pine St.) was transferred from Edwin & Melissa Pope, Pierre, to James & Mai Noble, Pierre, for $330,000.
On 06/29, title to Lot 8, North-40 Subdivision in Sec 33-112-79 (112 Stewart Place, Pierre) was transferred from Carl & Kellie Johnson, Lexington, SC, to Edwin & Melissa Pope, Pierre, for $365,000.
On 06/29, title to undivided ⅓ interest — Lots 7&8, Blk. 7, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (401 N Evans St.) was transferred from Terry Hipple, Rapid City, to Chris Hipple, Black Hawk, for $67,000.
On 06/30, title to Lot 3, Cox’s Subdivision of Lots 9 & 10, Blk. 17, Fourth Railway Addition, Pierre (206 N. Sebree Pl.) was transferred from Hayden Malsam, Sioux Falls, to Hanna Peterson, Pierre, for $194,000.
On 06/30, title to Lots 13 & 14, Blk. 10, Steigmeyer’s Addition, Pierre (338 N. Highland Ave.) was transferred from Todd & Amy Larson, Pierre, to Taylor Dowling & Shyanne Seidel, Pierre, for $255,000.
On 06/30, title to Lots 4A & 5A of Plat of Lots 1A thru 53A of Government Lots 3-6 in Sec. 4-111-79 (715 Holly Rd., Pierre) was transferred from Donald Stroup, Rapid City, to Robert & Norma Slaba, Pierre, for $72,000.
