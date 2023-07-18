06/05, Michelle Mahoney & Shawn McNally, Pierre, purchased N40 Subdivision, Lot 3 in Sec. 33-112-79 from Burke Re LLC, Pierre, for $215,000.

06/07, Vicki Hammer, Pierre, purchased 225 N. Johnson, Pierre, from Rath Family Trust, Pierre, for $260,000.

