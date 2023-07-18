featured Hughes County Land Transfers for June 5-16 Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 06/05, Michelle Mahoney & Shawn McNally, Pierre, purchased N40 Subdivision, Lot 3 in Sec. 33-112-79 from Burke Re LLC, Pierre, for $215,000.06/07, Vicki Hammer, Pierre, purchased 225 N. Johnson, Pierre, from Rath Family Trust, Pierre, for $260,000.06/07, Kimberly & Guy Di Benedetto, Pierre, purchased 2326 Callaway Ct., Pierre, from Vickie Horan, Sioux Falls, for $350,000.06/12, Mark & Danette Zickrick, Pierre, purchased 503 N. Grand, Pierre from Thomas & Jill Hart, Ft. Pierre, for $530,000.06/13, Steven Bretzer & Renae Leith, Bandera, TX, purchased 215 Bass Ave., Pierre, from Duane Hahn, Pierre, for $165,000.06/14, Wheelen Rentals LLC, Pierre, purchased Lot 4, Blue Water Acres of Norman’s Tract 1 in Sec. 4-112-80 from Ronald Powers a/k/a Butch Powers, Brighton, CO, for $34,000.06/16, Shawn Castonguay, Pierre, purchased 1213 E. Capitol, Pierre, from Susan Kosior & Greg Axel-Lute, Star Lake, NY, for $211,000.06/16, Keith Williams II & Kelli Ramerth, Pierre, purchased 328 S. Filmore, Pierre, from Drew Heaton, Sunburst, MT, for $227,500.06/16, Michael Mangan, Pierre purchased 308 S. Jefferson, Pierre, from Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Boise, ID, for $80,000. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Trade Statistics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
