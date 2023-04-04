Mar. 3, Lance & Rickie Jebben, Pierre, purchased Lot 11, Blk. 2, Ramse Addition, Pierre from Roger & Helen Merriman, Spearfish, for $3,500.

Mar. 7, Michael Lusk & Halle Gronlund, Pierre purchased 1223 E. Dakota, Pierre from Colby & Shelby Jensen, Pierre, for $230,000.

