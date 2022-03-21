On 03/01, title to Lot 5, Dell Acres, Sec. 18-111-78 (20309 Cedar Ct.) was transferred from Jeremy & Nanette Shepherd to Dale & Darla Gourneau, Pierre, for $345,000.
On 03/01, title to Lot 1, Blk. 2, Fuller’s Addition, Pierre (904 S. Garfield) was transferred from Linda Sundahl; Melissa & Tony Neyhart; Michelle & Christopher Dieball; & Jason Sundahl to Shelby Blacksmith & Janelle Suter, Pierre, for $228,000.
On 03/02, title to Lot 4 less the E16 ½’, Lot 5, and E11’ of Lot 7, Blk. 134, Well’s Second Addition, Pierre ( 1521 E. Sully) was transferred from Todd & Sara Kelly, Pierre, to Austin Kelly, Pierre, for $206,000.
On 03/02, title to NW4NW4SE4, Sec. 31-112-80 was transferred from Wanda Beck, Pierre, to Darrell & Deborah Beck, Pierre, for $100,000.
On 03/03, title to NW4 of Sec. 19-111-78 was transferred from Deryk Drew, Gettysburg, to Devyn Lemler, Gettysburg, for $210,866.61.
On 03/03, title to NW4SW4, Sec. 35-111-79 less Lot H-1; Ewert & Billinghurst OutLot No. 1 — AKA N2N2SW4SW4, less City Acreage & Less Louie’s Tract B was transferred from Darrel & Deborah Beck, Pierre, to City of Pierre for $600,000.
On 03/03, title to Unit 1, incl. 25% Commons Area, located in Lot 1 & N50’ Lot 2 Nystrom’s First Addition in N2 Sec. 4-112-80 (200 E. Spring Creek Drive) was transferred from Daniel Bucheli, District Heights, MD, to David Hanna, Rapid City, for $175,000.
On 03/03, title to Lot 24 of Beck’s Residential Lots, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Raymond & Wanda Beck, Pierre, to Tilth Unlimited LLC., Pierre, for $15,000.
On 03/03, title to Lot 23, Beck’s Residential Lots, Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from B&B Equipment, Pierre, to Tilth Unlimited LLC., Pierre, for $15,000.
On 03/03, title to Lot C, less N634.4’, of Lots C,D,E,F located in Sec. 4-112-80 was transferred from Brady & Rachel Beck, Pierre, to Tilth Unlimited LLC., Pierre, for $50,918.27.
On 03/03, title to Lot 25, Beck’s Residential Lots was transferred from Brady & Rachel Beck, Pierre, to Tilth Unlimited LLC., Pierre, for $15,000.
On 03/03, title to front 100’, Lot 1, Blk. 8, Original Plat, Pierre (401 S. Pierre St.) was transferred from Outdoors Unlimited Inc., Pierre, to Cam Rentals LLC., Pierre, for $220,000.
On 03/04, title to N55’ of Lot 6 & S25’ of Lot 7, Blk. 6, Stoesser Subdivision, Pierre (1005 S. Truman Ave.) was transferred from Scott & Katrina Hesla, Pierre, to Steven Palmer, Pierre, for $250,000.
On 03/04, title to Lots 25-27, Blk. 9, Capitol Addition, Pierre (1016 N. Maple) was transferred from Thomas & Jeanette Thompson, Tea, to Scott & Katrina Hesla, Pierre, for $389,900.
On 03/04, title to Lots 5-11, Blk. 2, Original Plat of Harrold (306 S. Wyman Ave.) was transferred from Dona Lappe, Harrold, to William Lemire, Harrold, for $20,000.
